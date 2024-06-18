Tottenham uninterested in selling €60 million-rated mainstay amid Real Madrid links

Question marks over the continuity of Nacho Fernandez coupled with David Alaba’s injury woes mean one of Real Madrid’s primary objectives this summer will be to sign a new central defender.

LOSC Lille starlet Leny Yoro has widely emerged as Real Madrid’s top choice. But the top brass at Los Blancos are open to exploring other options as well.

In recent days, Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, who has established himself as a prime Premier League defender since moving to North London.

Tottenham not interested in selling Romero

Real Madrid’s bid to sign Cristian Romero, however, appears to have hit a major roadblock.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have no interest in offloading their star defender in the coming summer.

Cristian Romero is not going anywhere (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

This recent development coming in from Spurs is hardly a surprise, as Romero has become the backbone of the team’s defence in the last few years.

Since joining the club in 2022, Romero has appeared in almost 100 competitive matches, impressing onlookers with his aggression and leadership qualities.

What should be Real Madrid’s play here?

It appears very difficult for Real Madrid to push through a move for Romero this summer without the approval of Tottenham Hotspur.

The player is contractually bound to Spurs until 2027, giving the Premier League outfit enough leverage to hold on to Romero’s services.

Real Madrid, therefore, must shift their gaze elsewhere. As mentioned earlier, Leny Yoro has emerged as the club’s top target in defence, although the Frenchman’s valuation has become a pain point for Los Blancos.

There are several other alternatives available in the market. But just how Real Madrid go about it remains to be seen.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication