Tottenham transfer targets: Signing Nottingham Forest duo would be smart business for Spurs

Tottenham transfer targets: Signing Nottingham Forest duo would be smart business for Spurs

Tottenham may be about to test Nottingham Forest’s resolve in the transfer market.

Ange Postecoglou’s outfit are reportedly keen on signing two of the Reds’ star players, with both Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi believed to be on their radar.

Recruiting the duo could cost Tottenham at least £70million, as they set about revamping their squad for a top-four charge next season.

We assess why Tottenham are keen on Forest’s top talents.

PSR risk

Nottingham Forest were deducted four points for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) last season — and they appear to be at risk of falling foul once again in 2024/25.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side may therefore need to sell players before the 30th June accounting deadline in order to comply.

Although Forest will not want to lose Hudson-Odoi or Gibbs-White, Tottenham could secure themselves a bargain if their departures are necessary for PSR compliance.

Tottenham were over reliant on James Maddison for creativity in Postecoglou’s maiden campaign, so will want to add another progressive midfielder to their ranks this summer.

And Gibbs-White looks to fit the bill, with only Cole Palmer (11) and Ollie Watkins (13) registering more Premier League assists than his 10 last term.

He also ranked inside the division’s top 10 players for chances created (74) and big chances created (16).

The 24-year-old’s incisive passing caught the eye, too, with a high volume of passes into the final third (583) and 17 attempted through-balls.

But Gibbs-White is more than just a playmaker.

Forest’s No.10 can play in multiple attacking positions and is effective at driving forward with the ball, delivering crosses and finishing.

With five top-flight goals to add to his creative prowess, it is no surprise that Tottenham look to be interested in securing his services.

Dynamism out wide

Nottingham Forest paid just £5million to sign Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea last September — and the 23-year-old has certainly proven to be value for money.

He racked up a commendable eight league goals last season, in the division’s fourth-lowest scoring team (49 goals).

The winger would add extra dynamism to Tottenham’s left flank, having completed a significant 43 take-ons in 2023/24.

Playing in Postecoglou’s offensive-minded system could also maximise Hudson-Odoi’s talents, as he bids to hit the heights that saw him win three England caps in 2019.

As with Gibbs-White, signing the London native would be smart business by Tottenham this summer.