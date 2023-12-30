Tottenham transfer news: Radu Dragusin interested in Spurs move, agent confirms

Tottenham target Radu Dragusin is interested in a move to Spurs in January, the Genoa defender's agent has confirmed.

Standard Sport understands the centre-back is of interest to Ange Postecoglou in the upcoming transfer market as the manager looks to bolster his defence which has been hit hard by both injuries and suspensions during the first half of the season.

Reports in Italy have suggested Dragusin is now Spurs' top target for the position after talks with Nice over Jean-Clair Todibo stalled, and the Romanian defender's agent, Florin Manea, has confirmed the move would appeal to his client.

"We [Genoa, Manea and Dragusin] said to ourselves that we will talk after the transfer market," the agent told SportItalia. "We don’t want to leave either, we start from this assumption, then if an important club comes that can make him make a leap in his career it’s normal that they can evaluate him.

Radu Dragusin is a target for Tottenham in January. (Getty Images)

"Just like Genoa, if an important figure arrives, according to what we’ve read there is talk of possible offers of €30million [£26m]. In life certain trains arrive once or twice, but we are in no hurry to leave, many teams have called and are interested.

"If something will come out of these fine, otherwise we’re happy here and after the transfer window we’ll certainly find an agreement to renew."

He added: "In my opinion, if he leaves Genoa, he must do so for a very important team. I’m talking about one of the top five or six in the Premier League, the top in Italy like Inter or Milan.

"I mention these names as examples, not to say that they have interest. They are very strong teams, and we would be happy if they were interested in him. Let’s see, now we’re thinking about working."

Dragusin came through the ranks at Juventus, where he spent time with Spurs pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, before joining Genoa, following a loan spell, in a deal worth around £6.5m.

Manea says his client has lofty ambitions for his career, having already established himself as a regular both domestically and with Romania at the age of 21.

He said: "He told me he wanted to become the best defender in the world. And I said: 'Okay Radu: then we have to work hard for that target.' And every day since then he has worked remaining the same humble boy as always.

"In 18 years of my career, I have never seen someone so intelligent, down to earth. He is in his last year of university, so to speak..."