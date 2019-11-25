Tottenham transfer news: ‘No chance’ of Zlatan Ibrahimovic signing, says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United via Getty Imag

Jose Mourinho categorically ruled out the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur signing free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window.

The Swede, whose contract at LA Galaxy expires in December, has been persistently linked with a return to Europe, with AC Milan and Tottenham touted as potential destinations.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mourinho admitted he and Ibrahimovic share a special relationship after working together at Inter Milan and Manchester United, where the striker scored 29 goals in 53 appearances.

However, when asked about the possibility of reuniting with Ibrahimovic for a third time, Mourinho said: ”I have more than a connection, amazing player, amazing guy, but I would say no chance.

“We have the best striker in England, one of the top three in the world. It doesn’t make sense for Zlatan to come to a club where we have Harry Kane.”

Milan are supposedly frontrunners to sign the 38-year-old, however, his exorbitant wage demands could prove a stumbling block to any return.

Mourinho also revealed that he’d had a conversation with Christian Eriksen over the playmaker’s future.

Eriksen’s contract expires at the end of this season, and it’s understood the playmaker is keen on a move abroad, but Mourinho insisted the 27-year-old is “committed, loves the club and is one of us”.

“I’m not going to tell you what we said,” Mourinho said of the Dane, who he left out of his first starting XI as Spurs manager. “Just me and him – and Amazon.”