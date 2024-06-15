Tottenham teammate apologises to Son Heung-min for 'all look the same' remark

Rodrigo Bentancur has apologised to Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Heung-min for making a crass remark about the appearance of the South Korea international and his cousins.

26-year-old Bentancur said on Por la Camiseta, which is broadcast on Uruguayan television: "Sonny, or a cousin of Sonny, they all look the same.”

The clip quickly drew widespread condemnation after surfacing on social media, with Bentancur quickly taking to his own personal account to say sorry to Tottenham's captain.

“Sony, brother! I am sorry for what happened, it was a joke in bad taste,” Bentancur posted. “You know that I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone. I love you brother!”

Bentancur has been a Tottenham player since January 2022, when he made the move from Serie A giants Juventus. He has struggled with serious injury during his time in north London, spending eight months on the sidelines after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament before sustaining torn ankle ligaments just a month into his comeback.

The Uruguayan is regarded as one of Ange Postecoglou's better central midfield options when fit, and is currently back in his homeland preparing to take part in Copa America, which gets underway on June 20.

As for Son, he took over the Tottenham captaincy from Hugo Lloris last season and also shouldered the responsibility of taking over from Harry Kane up front following his big-money move to Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old, a previous winner of the Premier League Golden Boot, rose to the challenge to score 17 goals for the Lilywhites, helping to secure a return to continental football with qualification into the Europa League.

He formed a promising early season partnership with attacking midfielder James Maddison, helping Spurs reach the top of the Premier League table, but they were unable to sustain their momentum after injuries to key players and Son's departure for Asian Cup duty in January.