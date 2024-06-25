Tottenham target Palace forward Eze - Wednesday's gossip

[Getty Images]

Tottenham are ready to move for Eberechi Eze, Brighton eye Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Arsenal enquire about Johan Bakayoko.

Tottenham are interested in Crystal Palace's 25-year-old England forward Eberechi Eze and could look to activate a release clause in his contract. (Talksport)

Brighton are keen on Leicester's 25-year-old English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Arsenal have enquired about signing PSV Eindhoven's 21-year-old Belgium forward Johan Bakayoko. (DHNet - in French)

Bayern Munich remain interested in 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha but are well short of Fulham's £60m valuation. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Aston Villa are considering a move for 25-year-old Sporting Lisbon winger Pedro Goncalves. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Ipswich are in advanced talks with 24-year-old English defender Ben Johnson over a free transfer when his West Ham contract expires next week. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Manchester United have held talks with Juventus about signing Adrien Rabiot, but face competition from Arsenal and Aston Villa for the 29-year-old France midfielder. (Teamtalk)

Nottingham Forest and Brighton are interested in Norwegian side Sogndal's 18-year-old Ghanaian winger Edmund Baidoo. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to sign a new deal with the club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona could be interested in a loan deal for 24-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho after holding talks with Manchester United. (Sport - in Spanish)

Leeds' Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 27, is in advanced talks with Real Betis over a permanent deal after signing for the club on loan last season. (Football Insider)

West Ham are prepared to allow English forward Danny Ings, 31, to leave the club this summer and Southampton have registered their interest. (Football Insider)

Tottenham have beaten a number of Premier League clubs to the signing of Glentoran's 16-year-old striker George Feeney, who has represented Northern Ireland and Wales at youth level. (Football.London)

Hull's 22-year-old English winger Jaden Philogene has been offered to Barcelona on loan with the option to buy. (Sport - in Spanish)