Tottenham survive huge Hugo Lloris blunder and Serge Aurier red card to edge past Southampton

Well, that was some relief for the Tottenham fans. The new giant south stand even makes the sound of sighing all the louder. Because the three points accrued from this stubborn victory over Southampton will seem all the more valuable given the circumstances.

With just two wins in their last six home games and no wins on the road this season, Tottenham are going through what, in the harem scarem of modern football can easily be described as a crisis. What’s more, this Tottenham have the unerring ability to turn a crisis into a drama. In this mood, if they see a foot they shoot themselves in it. Mind, if there is a meltdown occurring on the Tottenham High Road it is entertaining to watch.

The plotlines had started to unfold even before kick-off. Southampton were obliged to field a three-man defence after the full-back Cedric Soares suffered a tweak in the warm-up. And sensing there might be some discomfort to be exploited amongst their visitors, Spurs started with some dispatch. Particularly Son Heung-min. A lovely touch with the outside of the boot from Tanguy Ndombele sent the Korean flying forward within the first few moments. Son passed back to Ndombele, but he skewed his shot high over the bar. A few moments later, it was second time lucky. Christian Eriksen’s cross was headed out to Son, who again found Ndombele on the edge of the area. This time he hammered the ball with his left foot beyond Angus Gunn.

But this is Spurs, and nothing from here was likely to be straightforward or routine. Four minutes after seeing yellow for a hot-headed challenge on Sofiane Boufal, Serge Aurier took out Bertrand as he headed down the line. If you had to put money on who was likely to earn the first red card at the new Tottenham Stadium Aurier would have been at the head of the queue. And he duly obliged.

What Spurs needed after that was a bit of composure. What they didn’t need after going a man down was to leak a comical goal. But moments after Aurier’s appointment with the early bath, Hugo Lloris received ball from Toby Alderweireld with plenty of time to clear his lines. Instead, he lost control of the ball, attempted an extravagant turn and allowed Danny Ings chasing in to scoop the ball off him and force it over the line for the equaliser. Lloris had missed the game against Leicester because his partner had just given birth. Clearly the sleepless nights were taking a toll.

The good news for Spurs is however inept or hapless others in the team might be, Harry Kane is still leading the line. And, shortly after Lloris’s howler, the captain put the finishing touches to a brilliant breakaway goal. Having sent the Korean hurtling forward, Eriksen flicked on Son’s pass to Kane who stabbed a right foot shot into the corner.

What Spurs had to do was play a second half without self-destruction. Lloris redeemed himself with a fine one handed save from James Ward Prowse’s freekick. And an even better one to keep out Maya Yoshida’s powerful header from a corner. The fear from the home support is that when it comes to holding a lead, Spurs though are about as reliable as a five-year-old on dog-walking duties. And Southampton were never more than a breakaway from equalising: Ings should have done so, but couldn’t connect with Bertrand’s cross.

Mauricio Pochettino tried to seal things by sending on Eric Dier. After the frantic first half, the necessity was to slow everything down. In order to effect the change in momentum, Spurs dropped back en masse behind the ball to protect Lloris in case his lack of sleep took further toll. At emergency right-back, Moussa Sissoko put in a mighty shift. Ralph Hasenhuttl tried to prise open the newly stubborn Spurs backline, sending on Shane Long. But Spurs managed to cling on, adding a new layer of resilience to their former brittle condition.