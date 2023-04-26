Harry Kane - Tottenham’s summer clear-out: Who stays and who goes - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

With Tottenham Hotspur ending their season in chaos and a second interim manager in charge, there is uncertainty over who will be in the squad come next season when Daniel Levy hopes to have a new appointment.

Levy spent more than £150 million last summer and also brought in loans for Antonio Conte, whose verdict on his squad before departing was damning. Spurs’ new manager will be expected to ask for some new faces which would lead to players offloaded to balance the books.

It will be a tough summer in the transfer market with a new manager and also director of football Fabio Paratici leaving the club last week following his Fifa ban for false accounting when he was at Juventus.

They have players that have been in the top four for parts of the season but can also collapse dramatically as they did at the weekend against Newcastle United.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris

Time to look to the next No 1.

Verdict: Sell

Fraser Forster

Decent enough back-up and homegrown.

Verdict: Keep

Defenders

Davison Sánchez

Fans have turned against him, long way back.

Verdict: Sell

Emerson

Has improved but not a match-winner.

Verdict: Sell

Eric Dier

Good influence and can be part of three-man defence.

Verdict: Keep

Cristian Romero

Awful against Newcastle but can play much better.

Verdict: Keep

Pedro Porro

Defending under scrutiny since arriving in January.

Verdict: Sell

Japhet Tanganga

Looked at loans out previously.

Verdict: Sell

Ben Davies

Can be solid and can play in a back three.

Verdict: Keep

Clément Lenglet

Regular games but could be replaced.

Verdict: Send back

Midfielders

Ivan Perisic

Experience could be useful and still have big-match quality.

Verdict: Keep

Oliver Skipp

Has gained experience this season and is a good prospect.

Verdict: Keep

Pierre Hojbjerg

Good influence on games.

Verdict: Keep

Ryan Sessegnon

Has shown glimpses of his class and could come good.

Verdict: Keep

Pape Sarr

Huge potential which should not be given to another club.

Verdict: Keep

Rodrigo Bentancur

Makes big difference when he is on the pitch.

Verdict: Keep

Yves Bissouma

Has not made impact he wanted after summer move.

Verdict: Sell

Forwards

Son Heung-min

Huge dip in form but coach will fancy getting best out.

Verdict: Keep

Richarlison

Questions over whether he is happy.

Verdict: Sell

Harry Kane

Will leave a massive hole if he wants to leave.

Verdict: Keep

Arnaut Danjuma

Was he needed in the first place?

Verdict: Send back

Dejan Kulusevski

Has been a positive over last year.

Verdict: Keep

Lucas Moura

Not required and can find a new club.

Verdict: Sell

