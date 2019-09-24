Tottenham stunned as League Two Colchester United dump them out after penalties

Lucas Moura looks dejected after his crucial penalty miss - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Colchester United 0 Tottenham 0 (Colchester win 4-3 on penalties)

The Champions League finalists – and the semi-finalists of the Carabao Cup last season – but Mauricio Pochettino’s troubled Tottenham Hotspur team fell to one of the cup shocks of the season – beaten on penalties by League Two Colchester United. Spurs are out the Carabao Cup, eliminated by a remarkable Colchester side who accounted for Crystal Palace in the same way in the previous round – a goalless draw and then death by penalties.

Both substitute Christian Eriksen and then Brazil international Lucas Moura failed from the penalty spot before the Colchester midfielder Tom Lapslie capped a fine performance by dispatching the fifth and sparking a pitch invasion at one of the greatest results in the club’s history.

Pochettino had picked an inexperienced team, including two debutants, and his side failed miserably to break down a very determined Colchester side, superbly organised by manager John McGreal. There was the first sign of Eric Dier but England’s World Cup penalty hero was not on the list when it came to the five decisive penalty kicks at the end of the match.

Possession spiked at more than 90 per cent for Tottenham in the early stages of the first half but the goals did not follow. The away end was sparse at kick-off, a consequence of problems on the road and the railways and while Spurs settled into an easy domination of the ball, they struggled to create meaningful chances.

Pochettino had made ten changes from the team that lost to Leicester City, all but the goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, and Harry Kane for one was not part of the matchday squad. There were four academy graduates in the starting XI, two of them, 17-year-old Troy Parrott and Japhet Tanganga, 20, making their first team debuts. Oliver Skipp started in midfield and Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back.

Colchester players celebrate their win Credit: ACTION IMAGES

Eric Dier was in the Spurs team and wearing the captain’s armband, his first minutes of any kind this season. He was part of a back three to compliment a four-man midfield. Dele Alli started behind a strikeforce of Lucas Moura and Parrott. Colchester, tenth in League Two, had all but striker Frank Nouble behind the ball for most of the time it was in play and that seemed to work for them.

They had eliminated Crystal Palace from the competition in the previous round at Selhurst Park, taking the game to penalties after 90 minutes and beating the Premier League side that way. Their striker Nouble, once a Chelsea academy boy, is a daunting physical presence for any defender, Premier League or not, and more often it was Dier who had to match him on Spurs’ behalf.

The man who caught the eye the most in the home side was Courtney Senior, a fleet-footed former Brentford academy player, who linked his team’s determined defensive action with Nouble on his own up front. Senior had the confidence and the speed to commit Spurs players when he could and his acceleration past Dier on 28 minutes.

The two clubs had met in the same stadium in the FA Cup third round in 2016, a 4-1 win away for Spurs and from that Colchester team only Tom Eastman, a club stalwart played in this cup tie. They were ferociously well-organised and fit too, matching Spurs all the way.

There was a stray cross from the right from Walker-Peters that struck the inside of Dean Gerkin’s right post but it was notable how little the Colchester goalkeeper had been tested by the time that Pochettino sent on a couple of his big guns. That was Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen taking the places of the youngsters Tanganga and Parrott on 66 minutes as the prospect of penalties loomed.

Pochettino struggles to hide his disappointment Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham switched to a more conventional back four and a front four of Dele, Moura, Son and Eriksen but even then the commitment of Colchester to fill gaps and hold their shape was impressive. The diminutive midfielder Tom Lapslie tracked Dele all over the pitch, staying within the space that the Spurs man would much rather have been his own and it was surprising how little Spurs created that might be considered a threat.

The two centre-halves for the home team, Luke Prosser, the captain and a former Spurs academy boy, alongside Eastman were both excellent and playing as deep as they did there was very little space in behind for them to run into. Senior was again a threat in the second half and as the game reached the final 15 minutes, McGreal sent on Luke Norris, a fresh striker to press the Spurs defence.

Yet even to the end, and with Erik Lamela on too, Colchester kept Spurs at arms’ length. It was a relatively comfortable finale, and then to penalties. Colchester’s next trip is Macclesfield Town, although they will struggle to match this night for their rest of their lives

Match details

Colchester United (4-5-1): Gerken 7; Jackson 6, Eastman 8, Prosser 8, Bramall 6; Senior 8, Stevenson 6, Comley 6, Lapslie 7, Gambin 6; Nouble 7. Cowan-Hall/Jackson 51 Brown/Gambin 68 Norris/Stevenson 77

Subs: Ross, Sowunmi, Clampin, Chilvers.

Booked: Cowan-Hall.

Tottenham (3-4-1-2): Gazzaniga 6; Dier 6, Sanchez 6, Tanganga 6; Walker-Peters 6, Skipp 6, Wanyama 5, Davies 6; Dele 5; Moura 5, Parrott 5. Son/Tanganga 66, Eriksen/Parrott 66 Lamela/Skipp 78

Subs: Lloris (g), Vertonghen, Lamela, Sissoko, Foyth.

Referee: Jarrod Gillett

Attendance: 9,481

