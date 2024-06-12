Tottenham star urged to complete shock transfer to Manchester City

Tottenham and Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero has been urged to consider a future move to Manchester City.

The 26-year-old has been at Tottenham in north London since 2021 and made 33 Premier League appearances for Ange Postecoglou’s side during the recent campaign, with the defender also scoring five goals.

Romero signed for £42 million from Atalanta, and has become a key member of the Tottenham Hotspur squad since his arrival from the Serie A.

The Argentinian defender forced Ederson to miss Manchester City’s final two matches of the campaign against West Ham United and Manchester United last month, after a collision between the two South American’s left the goalkeeper with a fractured eye socket.

Romero will be part of the Argentina squad to compete at the Copa America in the United States this summer, with Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez also part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the tournament.

Former Argentina centre-back Sergio Vazquez wants the two Premier League players to feature together more often, after the defender urged Romero to consider a move to Manchester City in an attempt to further his development.

“I would like to see him at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City,” Vazquez told La Oral Deportiva.

“He is the best number 2 in history of Argentine football. We are in the presence of someone who can come out playing, who can burst it, who has presence and who if he has to hit, he hits you. At his age, he is a kid who gives you confidence when the ball comes to him.

“We found a central duo for the next 10 years. Both (Lisandro) Martínez and Cuti have oriented controls that allow them to reduce the time when giving a pass.”

Manchester City are expected to make numerous transfer additions this summer but not in central defence, as Pep Guardiola seeks to bolster his midfield and wide attacking options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Sky Blues also added defender Josko Gvardiol last August, signing the Croatian for £77.6 million from RB Leipzig.