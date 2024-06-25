Tottenham star pays tribute to Christian Eriksen ahead of milestone appearance for Denmark

Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has paid tribute to his Denmark team-mate, Christian Eriksen, ahead of Tuesday’s final group match against Serbia.

Eriksen, who has been singled out by the Serbia manager ahead of the game, will win a 133rd cap and overtake Simon Kjaer as the nation’s all-time appearance leader unless Kasper Hjulmand makes drastic changes to his side.

The achievement will be made sweeter by the fact Eriksen came back following a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

“Tomorrow he’s setting a milestone not only in his career, but for all of Danish football,” said Hojbjerg (via Express). “I think we’re all aware of the player he is. But his personality is also quite special.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s very calm, he has a lot of respect from the dressing room. Everything he does is in his own way – I respect that a lot. He’s a great player in Denmark’s football history.”

Denmark and Serbia have it all to play for tonight since England are almost certainly through ahead of their meeting with Slovenia in Cologne.

A win will see Denmark through following 1-1 draws with Slovenia and England, and victory might be enough for Serbia too, despite the fact they’ve lost 1-0 to the Three Lions and were held to a 1-1 draw against the Slovenes.

