Tottenham shut down links to Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie

Tottenham Hotspur have shut down rumours linking them with a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

According to Matt Law, the north Londoners insist they are not interested in the United States international despite reports placing Spurs as leading candidates to sign him.

McKennie has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer.

The USMNT international is part of a two-players-plus-cash deal between Villa and Juventus that could see Douglas Luiz join the Serie A giants while McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior head in the opposite direction.

The move was thought to be in the final stages, but McKennie’s reluctance to agree personal terms with Villa threatens to derail that agreement.

The fresh uncertainty opened the door for other interested parties to swoop in, and Spurs were rumoured to have registered an interest in McKennie.

However, Matt Law insists those rumours are wide of the mark, although Tottenham are still in the market for midfield reinforcement.

Spurs still keen on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Tottenham have to prune their bloated squad to make room for some fresh recruits, and the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso are expected to leave the club this summer.

Their potential exits will pave the way for Spurs to launch a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who remains firmly on their radar.

Spurs are long-term admirers of the England international, but Chelsea’s £50 million valuation has so far deterred the north Londoners from tabling a formal offer.

Gallagher has one year left on his contract, and Spurs are hoping to leverage his situation to negotiate a lesser fee.

However, Chelsea are resolute in their demands and are even contemplating re-opening contract talks with their academy graduate.

Gallagher is reportedly keen to remain at Chelsea and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge under Enzo Maresca next season.

He was one of Chelsea’s standout performers last season, netting five goals and providing seven assists in 37 Premier League outings.

