Tottenham showed 'character' and 'personality' when they needed it most against Southampton

Tottenham came through against Southampton, despite having a man sent off and an error from Hugo Lloris - REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur, in the words of their captain, showed “character” and “personality” when it was needed most. Hugo Lloris was speaking about the team as a collective, but he may just as well have been speaking about himself. The Frenchman’s individual performance in Saturday’s gritty win over Southampton embodied his side’s approach: nervy at the start, but ultimately good enough — and determined enough — to hold onto three significant points.

This was a strained, heaving sort of victory for Tottenham. Given the context, and all the various issues that have swirled around the club like an autumn storm in recent weeks, that is probably just how they would have wanted it. It is a strange reality of football that a hard-fought 2-1 victory, playing with 10 men for an hour, can sometimes feel even better than a straightforward drubbing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For Lloris, this was evidence of the side’s enduring collective spirit after all the talk of disunity and “different agendas” (Mauricio Pochettino’s words) that has plagued their start to the campaign. Tottenham won, despite everything. And Lloris was crucial to that, despite his catastrophic first-half error which gifted Danny Ings an equaliser.

“I was really upset with myself,” Lloris said. “But the most important thing for me was that it did not cost the team any points. Especially when you see the context of the team needing points. After the red card and after the goal we conceded, we showed character and we showed personality. That is the only thing that mattered.

Story continues

“It is the responsibility of every player involved in the squad and the team to stick together. The game showed that the togetherness is still in the club. It has been two or three months that we have worked together, since pre-season. I have seen all the players involved, ready to help. Of course there are different situations to deal with, but not at any moment have I seen a lack of professionalism from a player.”

Lloris was upset with himself for his error against Southampton Credit: Reuters

The Tottenham captain’s second-half saves, from James Ward-Prowse and Maya Yoshida, were as crucial to this victory as Harry Kane’s winner or Tanguy Ndombele’s opener. It was instant redemption for Lloris, whose tortured expression after conceding showed that he knew just how damaging his error could have been.

Of course, it was not the first time Lloris has made such a mistake. He did the same in the World Cup final last year. On both occasions, though, he has got away with it and so has his team. His excuse this time, should he have chosen to use it, may well have been the fact that his wife gave birth last weekend. The bags under his eyes were testament to the challenge of getting a good night’s sleep at the moment, and he joked that he was off for a nap straight after Saturday’s match.

On a more technical level the error stemmed, to a small extent, from the red card shown to Serge Aurier after half an hour. Lloris has been tasked with playing out from the back, but without Aurier there was one less option for him to hit. “When you have one player less on the pitch you probably need to think a bit differently,” he said. “When you play from the back the focus is not only on the one player who has the ball. It’s about the movement around the players.”

It must help, as a goalkeeper who is prone to the odd mistake, to have players around you like Moussa Sissoko, who was tireless and dependable as a makeshift right-back, the energetic Son Heung-min on the flanks and, of course, the clinical Kane in attack.

The England captain was magnificent after Aurier was dismissed, holding the ball up and sliding past defenders with grace and power. He looks in formidable form ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Bayern Munich, the sort of opponent against which he is going to be judged these days. One of the world’s leading strikers comes up against one of the world’s leading teams.

“It was a massive statement to the fans and the club, to show much the players want to fight for this club,” Kane said. “Whenever you go through a tough spell that is all you can do — dig deep and find ways to win. I know the crowd would have enjoyed that. It was not our prettiest win we have ever had at home but it shows how much we all care about the club.”