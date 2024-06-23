Tottenham set sights on talented Fiorentina full back

Michael Kayode impressed in his debut season in the Fiorentina first team, attracting the attention of Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old Italian full back joined the Viola from Gozzano in July 2021 and spent two years in the Primavera squad, where he showed enough to earn a spot in Vincenzo Italiano’s squad for the 2023-24 campaign.

Kayode featured heavily for Fiorentina in his first year with the senior squad, seeing 2906 minutes of action across 37 matches. During that time, he scored once and provided four assists, enamouring himself the fans in Florence.

Tottenham look to Kayode

Corriere Fiorentino via TMW details how Tottenham are interested in Kayode, joining a long list of clubs who have their sights set on the Fiorentina talent ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Viola value the teenage talent at around €40m. Whilst no offers have arrived yet, that’s expected to change in the coming weeks.