Tottenham set for Albert Gudmundsson talks with Genoa

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign exciting Icelandic striker Albert Gudmundsson.

The 26-year-old, who has a current contract in place at Genoa until 2027, is coming off a spectacular season with I Grifone where he netted14 times in 35 Serie A appearances. His form has attracted interest from around Europe as well as some Serie A heavyweight clubs.

According to Secolo XIX (via Tuttomercatoweb), Genoa are open to offers in the region of €30-35M with Inter reportedly leading the Italian pursuit.

Gudmundsson arrived at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris from AZ Alkmaar in January 2022 for just €1.5M and his performances last term have propelled him to the top of the wanted list in this summer’s transfer window.

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino is resigned to losing his star player and the race for his signature looks to now be underway.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is looking for more firepower next term and the situation with the Icelandic international is being monitored with great interest in North London, with talks likely to be held soon between Genoa and the Lilywhites.

