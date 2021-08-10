Tottenham Season Preview

How we got here:

Have you ever had a day where everything that can go wrong does but then it continued for two and a half years and then in the middle a documentary was made about it too? That gets about halfway to where things have been with Tottenham for the past few years. Last season, they finished seventh in the league somehow but it’s nothing to write home about when Tottenham was in first at one point and then threw away every chance that they had to finish in the Champions League places.

The results led to the dismissal of José Mourinho before a cup final in favor of Ryan Mason as the caretaker manager. The decision was a headscratcher more due to its timing before plying Manchester City and with the team still in top-four contention. Mason ended up seeming out of his depth in each competition squandering those chances, however. The issues didn’t stop there though as the manager search during the summer became its own issue.

Spurs were originally going for Antonio Conte or Mauricio Pochettino but when neither was able to agree to terms all signs pointed to Paulo Fonseca. While that was a disappointing place to settle, fans came around to it because he had an exciting playing style. But sporting director Fabio Paratici then decided to go in a different direction once Gennaro Gattuso became available. Luckily that didn’t materialize after a #NoToGattuso movement leading to fifth choice Nuno Espirito Santo being hired. Oh and for a cherry on top, Harry Kane tried to force his way out of the club to sheepishly walk things back once Manchester City ran out of money. Good times indeed.

The Departures:

The clearing of deadwood has begun. Danny Rose and Paulo Gazzaniga have left on free transfers to Watford and Fulham respectively. Toby Alderweireld was sold to Al-Duhalil for 14.3 million, Juan Foyth was sold to Villarreal for 16.5 million and Joe Hart was sold to Celtic for 1.32 million. While Alderweireld is a high-profile departure, none of these players were in the plan for this coming season so being able to get any money for them feels like a job well done.

Story continues

Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius’ loans weren’t extended and Erik Lamela was sent to Sevilla in exchange for winger Bryan Gil. Bale’s situation is unfortunate as he was the third top scorer on the team but with Spurs having plenty of wingers he was a luxury that couldn’t be afforded. Plenty of other players are being linked with moves away like Davidson Sanchez and Moussa Sissoko but selling them has proven to be easier said than done for Paratici.

The Arrivals:

Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp may not be new signings but after returning from their loans they feel like new players. Sessegnon is coming off of a loan with Hoffenheim that saw him get experience in Europa League play while Skipp is returning from being the midfield general from a Norwich side that won the Championship. Skipp especially is also having a good preseason and could force his way into regular playing time at the base of the midfield due to his ability to switch flanks with accurate passes.

Tottenham also added the Atalanta defensive duo of Pierluigi Gollini and Christian Romero. Gollini could end up being the number one keeper at the club as Hugo Lloris’s contract is up at the end of this season. Romero signed on a loan with an obligation to buy and immediately improves the defensive situation at the club. While there is concern about his persistent fouling, that is something that working under a defensive coach like Espirito Santo will help in the long run. But also, you don’t want to curb his aggression too much as Romero will end up snuffing out attacks caused by Sergio Reguilón being stuck forward in attack. Talented winger Bryan Gil has also joined the club but this feels more like one for the future as the left winger plays mainly on Heung-Min Son’s side and will need to adjust to the Premier League.

Spurs are also linked with signing another defender but one rumor that came to light recently is that they agreed to a fee for Lautaro Martinez. Now where this deal is currently depends on if you’re listening to English or Italian media but even with Inter Milan selling Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea that isn’t enough money to pull them away from facing liquidation. So you’d assume that if someone isn’t looking to buy the club quickly, no player will be untouchable leading to prime time for Daniel Levy to strike. If a deal for Martinez gets over the line without selling Harry Kane, the depth in the squad will almost be at a point to challenge for a top-four spot.

Needs/ Key Positional Battles:

Outside of backup striker, maybe another center back, and another right back option, there aren’t many needs at Spurs. Well, not without addressing the elephant in the room as we don’t know how brought in Kane is this season. If he is truly back and ready to work then there are no major holes but if he isn’t then things could turn bad quickly. The hope is that with the door to Manchester City closed that Kane will either try to play the team into Champions League or play himself into a move but we don’t know that until the season begins.

The biggest positional battles are at right wing where Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn have both had good preseasons but leave much to be desired in the position. If they aren’t able to take hold of things, Son or Gil swapping flanks is also an option. In midfield Dele Alli, Tanguay Ndombele, and Giovanni Lo Celso will also do battle for 1-2 spots with the winner likely making noise in fantasy leagues.

This is a team that needs a lot to break right to make the Champions League but at the moment they just need to take steps to begin erasing last year. The battle for the top four can come later.

Fantasy Outlook:

For the first time in a while Spurs, defenders will likely join Kane and Son in your fantasy teams. I’m expecting big things from Reguilon with a proper center back next to him and if Matt Doherty gets the right back starting job, he’ll be able to prove that he hasn’t lost a step as well.

In draft leagues, snap up Dele Alli now because if he gets a run and does well, you won’t be getting him on waivers.

