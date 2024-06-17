Tottenham to rival Liverpool and Man Utd for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace are set to face a major fight to keep their talented centre-back Marc Guehi this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old is currently representing England at the 2024 European Championship and had an impressive curtain raiser, helping the Three Lions keep a clean sheet in a tense victory over Serbia.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keeping an eye on the former Chelsea prodigy ahead of a potential summer move, but they may have to fend off competition from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Despite the growing interest, Palace are likely to turn down any move for their high-value asset, although a mouth-watering proposal could be too good to turn down.

Guehi has two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park and is approaching the point where he’ll have to consider his long-term future.

While any discussion over his future will have to wait until after the Euros, Palace are braced for bids, but it will take an offer of around £65 million to lure him away from South London.

Guehi would be an incredible signing for Spurs

Reinforcing the backline is a priority for Tottenham this summer after suffering a major defensive crisis last season.

They’ve already bolstered their centre-back depth with the addition of Romanian defender Radu Dragusin, but they want to add one more to cover for Micky van de Ven.

Guehi is right-footed but plays on the left for Palace, which works in Spurs’ favour as he can compete for a first-team spot with Van de Ven.

The former Swansea loanee made 25 Premier League appearances for Palace last term. He kept four clean sheets and won 60% of his total duels.

At just 23, Guehi is already a leader in the Palace dressing room and has established himself as a regular fixture in the England national team.

Signing Guehi would be a major statement of intent from Spurs, who are determined to close the gap on the top four next season.

Stats from Sofascore.com