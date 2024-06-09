Tottenham to release record signing flop on free transfer

Tottenham Hotspur plan to release record signing Tanguy Ndombele from his contract this summer, according to reports.

The France international joined Spurs in 2019 for a whopping £55.45m as the club looked to push on under former manager Mauricio Pochettino after reaching the Champions League final earlier that year.

However, the midfielder could not win over Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte in future seasons in north London, with question marks arising over his work rate, fitness condition and struggles with injury.

After making 63 Premier League appearances in two-and-a-half seasons with Tottenham, Ndombele was sent back to former club Lyon on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign and has spent the last two terms with Napoli and Galatasaray, winning league titles in Italy and Turkey.

Now, as reported by various outlets including The Independent, Spurs are set to rip up his contract which still has another year to run and let him depart on a free transfer.

Tottenham already have a number of first-team central midfielders including Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur, while both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp have been linked with exits as Ange Postecoglou looks to put his stamp on the squad during his second summer transfer window in charge.

Spurs are one of a number Premier League clubs said to be monitoring Shakhtar Donestk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, who has admitted he hopes to move to England's top flight in the future.

They are also interested in swooping for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, but may face competition from Aston Villa for his signature.

The north London side have already confirmed Timo Werner will spend the 2024/25 campaign with the club, signing the Germany international to another loan deal after he scored twice and contributed three assists in 13 Premier League fixtures.