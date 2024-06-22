Tottenham register interest in Lille striker Jonathan David

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among several clubs eyeing a summer move for versatile Lille forward Jonathan David, according to Sky Sports.

The north Londoners are on the market for a prolific striker to lead the line next season, and David has emerged as a possible option.

Ange Postecoglou wants to revamp his squad this summer, and a couple of high-profile names could leave the club, including Richarlison.

The Brazilian scored 11 times in 28 Premier League games last season, but Spurs are looking for a more prolific striker to close the gap on the top four.

While they will not force Richarlison out of the club, the north Londoners are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the Brazil international.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League have previously expressed interest in Richarlison, and a big-money proposal would be enough to sign him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have set their sights on David, who is set to leave Lille this summer.

David would be a decent replacement for Richarlison

David would be an ideal replacement for Richarlison. The Canadian international registered 19 goals and four assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

He bagged 26 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. He also created eight big chances in the league.

David has been a reliable outlet for Lille for the past four seasons and a mainstay for Les Dogues, leading the line with aplomb.

The former KAA Gent striker has netted 84 goals and provided 18 assists in 184 games for Lille.

For a couple of years now, he has been eager to embark on a new experience, and he will finally get his wish with Lille willing to let him go this summer.

David is entering the final year of his contract with the French side, so they’ll be open to a cut-price sale, which plays into Tottenham’s hands.

However, Spurs must act quickly to lure David to the Premier League, with the striker also attracting interest from clubs in Serie A.

Stats from Sofascore.com