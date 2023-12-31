Tottenham player ratings vs Bournemouth: Lo Celso and Udogie outstanding; Bentancur makes difference on return

(Getty Images)

Tottenham moved to within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Pape Sarr's crisp strike put Spurs in front at the interval and they weathered a storm from the Cherries before further goals from Heung-min Son and Richarlison in the second half.

Alex Scott's late consolation set up a tense finish, particularly after Spurs were reduced to ten men following an injury to one of their five subs, Alejo Veliz.

Dan Kilpatrick was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to rate the Spurs players…

Guglielmo Vicario 8

Made an important save to deny Dominic Solanke at 1-0 and was quick to sweep up behind a makeshift back two.

Pedro Porro 6

Uncharacteristically loose in possession in a tired run out but involved in some slick pieces of play when he found space.

Emerson Royal 7

A little clumsy but ultimately effective defensively. Stung Neto's palms with a fierce effort in the first half.

Ben Davies 7

Got in a crucial block to deflect Solanke's effort onto the bar in an improved rearguard performance.

Destiny Udogie 9

Made at least three covering challenges to keep Bournemouth at bay in a superb defensive performance. Got forward well, too.

Rodrigo Bentancur 7

Won possession for the opening goal with a lively bit of pressing and mostly used the ball well on his unexpected return to the side.

Pape Sarr 8

Looked devastated as he was forced off with an injury which leaves his AFCON in doubt. Took his goal well and also created a fine breakaway for Johnson.

Giovani Lo Celso 9

Assisted the first two goals, the latter with a great first-time pass for Son with the outside of his boot, and influential in the third, too. Was tenacious and involved in some threatening counter-attacks.

Brennan Johnson 7

Crossed for Richarlison's clincher and put in some other dangerous balls in an improved display. Still to really click in the final third, though.

Heung-min Son 8

Took his goal brilliantly to make it 2-0, having earlier created a 1v1 for Richarlison with a lovely disguised pass. He will be missed at the Asian Cup.

Richarlison 7

Killed the game with a great near-post finish but missed his big chance to make it 2-0 with a miscued shot wide which might have been costly on a different day. Produced a couple of nice pieces of build-up play and was involved in the build up to Spurs' second goal.

Subs

Oliver Skipp (Sarr 32') 6

Put himself about but guilty of a few late tackles.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Bentancur 58') 7

A couple of nice moves, including a run to set up a chance for Gil. Often looks better coming off the bench with a lead to protect than starting games.

Eric Dier (Lo Celso 82') 6

Helped Spurs see out an important win.

Alejo Veliz (Richarlison 82') 5

Injured minutes after coming on and could barely run, so was ultimately withdrawn in tears.

Bryan Gil (Lo Celso 82') 6

Should have scored but headed onto the bar from point-blank range.

Not used: Forster, Phillips, Donley, Dorrington.