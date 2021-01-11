Tottenham open to switching Aston Villa match to allow them to face Fulham instead

Jose Mourinho - AP

Tottenham Hotspur are open to the prospect of having their scheduled midweek trip to Aston Villa switched to allow them to play their postponed game against Fulham instead.

The Premier League are considering calling off the Villa game because of a Covid outbreak at the Midlands club, with the possibility of asking Spurs to host Fulham instead.

Tottenham’s home game against Fulham at the end of December had to be postponed because of the number of Covid cases at the west London club.

Head coach Jose Mourinho has already made it clear that, with his team competing on four fronts, Tottenham cannot afford to fall two games behind.

Fulham are understood to be concerned about having to face Tottenham at short notice, as they are due to face Chelsea on Friday night.

But the possibility of that fixture also being moved to the weekend is also under discussion to try to create space in the scheduling.

Mourinho on Sunday night said that he expected the Villa game to go ahead, but numerous sources have confirmed the game is in doubt.

Rather than face a fixture backlog, Tottenham would prefer to play Fulham, albeit at short notice, than sit out another round of matches.

Villa last week shut their training ground and had to field a team of Under-23 and Under-18 players against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The Premier League, having allowed Newcastle, Manchester City and Fulham postpone games because of coronavirus outbreaks, are not expected to ask Villa to field a team of kids against Spurs.