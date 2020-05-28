Tottenham open to extending Danny Rose's loan deal at Newcastle

Newcastle United's Danny Rose - REUTERS

Tottenham are willing to extend Danny Rose’s loan at Newcastle for him to complete the campaign at St James’ Park.

Rose, 29, agreed a deal to join Steve Bruce’s squad until June but the season will run into the summer following the coronavirus pandemic, leaving on-loan players needing short-term agreements to stay.

Spurs are set to grant extensions to the two players they sent on loan to Premier League clubs in January, with Kyle Walker-Peters seeing out the season at Southampton.

Both were allowed out during the last transfer window when Jose Mourinho was happy for them to compete for first-team appearances elsewhere, with regular football benefitting them now rather than being a squad player at Spurs for the rest of the season.

Mourinho has Serge Aurier, Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies as full-backs and also shifted Jan Vertonghen from the middle to left-back before the season was halted for Covid-19 spread.

Football Nerd REFERRAL (Article)

Spurs are set to decide on Rose’s future at the end of the season, with the England full-back having just one year on his contract at the club and entering the last summer where he will be able to command a fee.

Watford and Bournemouth were interested in signing him in January but Rose opted for Newcastle, where working with Bruce was thought to be a factor. He had previously been in the north-east with rivals Sunderland during a loan spell in 2012/13.

He remains in the plans of Gareth Southgate and was pushing for a place in the squad for the European Championships before the tournament was pushed back a year. His move to Newcastle allowed him to get regular football to stay in the race for an England place.

Walker-Peters suffered a calf injury shortly after arriving at Southampton but should be fit to compete for a place in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team when football resumes.