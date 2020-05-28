Tottenham open to extending Danny Rose's loan deal at Newcastle
Tottenham are willing to extend Danny Rose’s loan at Newcastle for him to complete the campaign at St James’ Park.
Rose, 29, agreed a deal to join Steve Bruce’s squad until June but the season will run into the summer following the coronavirus pandemic, leaving on-loan players needing short-term agreements to stay.
Spurs are set to grant extensions to the two players they sent on loan to Premier League clubs in January, with Kyle Walker-Peters seeing out the season at Southampton.
Both were allowed out during the last transfer window when Jose Mourinho was happy for them to compete for first-team appearances elsewhere, with regular football benefitting them now rather than being a squad player at Spurs for the rest of the season.
Mourinho has Serge Aurier, Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies as full-backs and also shifted Jan Vertonghen from the middle to left-back before the season was halted for Covid-19 spread.
Spurs are set to decide on Rose’s future at the end of the season, with the England full-back having just one year on his contract at the club and entering the last summer where he will be able to command a fee.
Watford and Bournemouth were interested in signing him in January but Rose opted for Newcastle, where working with Bruce was thought to be a factor. He had previously been in the north-east with rivals Sunderland during a loan spell in 2012/13.
He remains in the plans of Gareth Southgate and was pushing for a place in the squad for the European Championships before the tournament was pushed back a year. His move to Newcastle allowed him to get regular football to stay in the race for an England place.
Walker-Peters suffered a calf injury shortly after arriving at Southampton but should be fit to compete for a place in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team when football resumes.