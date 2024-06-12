Tottenham nearing agreement with AC Milan for Emerson Royal transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are close to finalising an agreement with AC Milan over the sale of Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal.

According to Gazzetta (page 20), both sides are close to agreeing a fee for the former Barcelona defender, who has his heart set on a move to San Siro.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to prune his bloated squad, and several players are expected to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

The north Londoners want to reinforce their squad after a largely disappointing 2023/24 campaign in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

However, some players need to make way for fresh recruits, and Emerson is one of several players who could leave Spurs during the transfer window.

The Brazilian is already edging closer to joining Milan. Tottenham initially demanded €30 million for Emerson, who has two years left on his contract.

However, they are willing to lower their demand to around €20m, which Milan are prepared to pay to get a deal over the line.

Both clubs are close to finalising a deal, and Emerson wants to move to Milan, so it’s only a matter of time before an agreement is reached that suits all parties.

Tottenham are getting a decent fee for Emerson

Emerson was a bit-part player under Postecoglou last term. Despite Spurs’ defensive crisis due to injuries, the Brazilian only started 11 Premier League games, although his versatility came in handy.

He could cover at left-back and centre-back when required, and his defensive metrics were decent.

Emerson won an impressive 61% of his ground duels, although he was a liability in the air, recording an appalling 42% success rate in aerial contests.

He also registered 1.6 tackles, 3.7 ball recoveries, and two clearances per 90 minutes, although he was dribbled past at least once per match.

Emerson is a decent defender but struggles with his decisions in the final third. Spurs may be better off offloading the Brazilian and pocketing around €20m from his exit is a decent deal.

