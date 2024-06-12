Tottenham’s move for Gallagher under threat as Chelsea consider new contract

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a major blow in their plans to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are considering shifting their stance over the midfielder’s future and could renew their efforts to agree a new deal.

Gallagher has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and there are plenty of rumours that he could leave the club this summer.

Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in the England international, but their hopes of signing the tenacious midfielder have suffered a significant setback.

Chelsea were previously eager to sell Gallagher to balance their books amid fears of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

However, it appears they’ve now had a change of heart and could re-open contract extension talks with the Cobham Academy graduate.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of Gallagher. They were linked with a move for the Englishman last summer, but nothing materialised.

However, Spurs’ interest hasn’t waned, and despite facing competition from West Ham United and Aston Villa, the north Londoners were still considered the leading candidates to sign Gallagher.

Chelsea slapped a £50 million price tag on their academy graduate, but Spurs were hoping to leverage his contract situation to negotiate a lesser fee.

Ange Postecoglou is eager to add quality to every department in his squad, and Gallagher emerged as a primary target. But Chelsea’s decision could throw a wrench in those plans.

Gallagher was a mainstay in the Chelsea midfield under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

He missed just one Premier League game last season due to suspension, notching five goals and seven assists in 37 games. He also created 11 big chances for the Blues.

Gallagher was crucial to Pochettino’s gung-ho brand of football and was adept at winning the ball back in the final third.

He would have been an incredible addition for Spurs, and Pochettino’s Chelsea exit appeared to have paved the way for a potential move.

However, if the Blues convince Gallagher to sign a new deal, Spurs may have to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcement.

