Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma pepper-sprayed and mugged while on holiday in Cannes

Yves Bissouma was attacked while on holiday in France (Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma was attacked with pepper spray by two assailants in the early hours of Sunday, the Malian player’s lawyer said, confirming media reports.

The 27-year-old player was with his wife outside a luxury hotel in Cannes when the incident occurred at around 4am local time. The hooded attackers stole his watch worth €300,000 (£255,000) and fled.

The incident occured on Canne’s famous Promenade de la Croisette. Bissouma tried to escape inside the hotel but its doors were locked.

Bissouma and his wife returned to London on Sunday, cutting short their holiday.

Tottenham said in a statement: “We are aware of the incident that took place and we will continue to check on the welfare of Yves and his family.”

His lawyer, Bastien Caire, declined to comment further while a police investigation is ongoing.

Bissouma is the latest in a string of Premier League footballers to be targeted by criminals. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Joelinton both had their homes burgled this season, as did England internationals Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling.

Reuters