Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out Real Madrid move: ‘Maybe some year’

Mauricio Pochettino attended the Fifa Best Awards: Getty

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to deny speculation he could leave the club to manage Real Madrid.

Pochettino is a long-term target of Madrid and has been persistently linked to the club over the past few months.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Current Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has come in for criticism since he returned to the club in March 2019, with his win rate dipping from 70% to under 50, leading to rumours he could be replaced by Pochettino.

And, when asked at the Fifa Best Awards on Monday night whether he would be interested in managing Real Madrid, Pochettino said: “Maybe some year.”

Pochettino has established himself as one of the finest managers in the world for his work in north London, even taking Tottenham to the Champions League final at the end of last season.

But Spurs have struggled in recent weeks, winning just two of their first six Premier League matches to sit seventh in the table, behind Leicester City, West Ham and Bournemouth.