Tottenham looking to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez during the summer transfer window, according to Mexican news outlet TV Azteca.

Spurs are looking to significantly reinforce their squad this summer ahead of a top-four challenge next season, and signing a striker is considered a priority.

The Lilywhites are planning a major clear-out with Ange Postecoglou keen to prune his bloated squad, and several players are already halfway through the exit.

Ryan Sessegnon will leave the club when his contract runs out this summer, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could follow him through the exit with just one year left on his current deal.

The likes of Joe Rodon, Bryan Gil, Sergio Reguilon, Emerson Royal, and Giovani Lo Celso are also on the chopping block.

Recent reports have also emerged that Spurs will listen to offers for Brazilian striker Richarlison, who is subject to interest from Saudi Arabia.

His potential departure could free up space for a new striker, and Giminez has emerged as a primary target for the north Londoners.

Gimenez would be a superb addition, but Spurs must move fast

Tottenham opted against signing a striker to replace club legend and England captain Harry Kane last summer.

However, it appears they are now ready to do so with the addition of Gimenez.

The Mexican could be a shrewd acquisition, especially if they can snap him up at a bargain. But they’ll need to move fast, with Premier League rivals Liverpool also interested in the striker.

With Arne Slot taking over at Liverpool, there’s a decent chance that the Reds could be looking to reunite Gimenez with his former manager at Anfield.

The 23-year-old is valued at £38 million by Transfermarkt, but his value could skyrocket if he impresses at the Copa America next month.

Spurs need to sign a prolific striker to compete for the Champions League places next season, and Gimenez checks all the boxes given his exceptional goalscoring prowess.

He ended the 2023/24 season with 26 goals in 41 games across all competitions and could be a game-changing addition for Spurs.

