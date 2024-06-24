Tottenham and Liverpool rival PSG in race for Lutsharel Geertruida

Foot Mercato report that Paris Saint-Germain are far from alone in their pursuit of Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

The Dutchman who can play multiple positions across and just ahead of the backline has become a serious target for the French champions after their pursuit of Lille OSC’s Leny Yoro (18) looks set to fail.

Yoro had appeared to be the priority for PSG as they look to reinforce their defensive line ahead of the new season, but the Frenchman has set his sights on Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants look likely to secure his signature this summer after agreeing personal terms.

PSG have already offered Geertruida a contract, but they face stiff competition from Liverpool and Tottenham, who have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of the Dutch international.

Lutsharel Geertruida will wait until after the Euros to make a decision on his future

However, Geertruida reportedly will not come to a decision until after his involvement at EURO 2024 comes to an end. PSG will also have to convince Feyenoord to part with their star, and because he does not have a release clause and interest is high in the defender the French champions will likely have to put forward a hefty fee.

