Tottenham join race for Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida

Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida is reportedly on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

According to Dutch news outlet AD, Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs linked with a move for the 23-year-old, alongside Liverpool, Newcastle United, and West Ham United.

Spurs are looking to bolster their backline this summer after conceding a hugely concerning 61 goals last season, the joint-second worst of any side that finished in the top six.

Postecoglou’s defence was riddled with injuries at times, forcing the Australian tactician to field full-backs at the heart of the defence.

Tottenham are keen to avoid a similar occurrence next term and have already begun taking steps to bolster their defensive options.

Geertruida checks all the boxes for Spurs. He can fill in adeptly at right-back and centre-back and was a mainstay at Feyenoord last season.

The Netherlands international came close to joining RB Leipzig in a €32.5 million deal. But the transfer fell through, forcing him to remain in Rotterdam for another season.

Geertruida has just one year left on his contract, but talks regarding a contract extension have proven unsuccessful.

Feyenoord may be forced to cut him loose for a reduced fee this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Geertruida would be a decent deputy to Pedro Porro

Tottenham are already covered at right centre-back with Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin, so any move for Geertruida could be to reinforce the right-back position.

Spurs are preparing to sell Emerson Royal and Geertruida could be the perfect understudy for Pedro Porro.

The Feyenoord skipper notched eight goals and five assists in 34 Eredivisie appearances last season.

He helped his side keep 15 clean sheets and won 61% of his defensive duels, averaging 1.4 tackles, 5.4 ball recoveries, and 1.3 clearances per match.

Geertruida would be an excellent signing for Spurs. But they must move quickly to close a deal, with Liverpool also touted as a potential destination due to his relationship with Arne Slot.

Despite Feyenoord’s weak negotiating position, they could demand a sizeable fee if Geertruida continues his impressive form at the upcoming European Championship in Germany.

