Tottenham issue statement over Rodrigo Bentancur comments

Tottenham have responded to remarks Rodrigo Bentancur made about Heung-min Son on Uruguayan TV.

In an interview with Por La Camiseta in his homeland, the midfielder suggested that all people from South Korea ‘looked the same’.

Bentancur later publicly apologised for his comments and later spoke with Son, who believed his teammate did not mean any offence.

“Following a comment from Rodrigo Bentancur in an interview video clip and the player’s subsequent public apology, the club has been providing assistance in ensuring a positive outcome on the matter,” confirmed a Spurs statement.

“This will include further education for all players in line with our diversity, equality and inclusion objectives.

“We fully support that our captain Sonny feels that he can draw a line under the incident and that the team can focus on the new season ahead.

“We are extremely proud of our diverse, global fanbase and playing squads. Discrimination of any kind has no place at our club, within our game or within wider society.”

Ange Postecoglou’s side are back in action on 17 July when they face Hearts in their first pre-season friendly.