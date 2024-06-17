Tottenham interested in AS Monaco’s Vanderson

Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in Monaco’s Vanderson.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are lining up the list of possible replacements in the event of Emerson Royal’s departure this summer and have considered Vanderson to be one of the options.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the best technical right-backs in the French league right now, but it will not be an easy operation for Spurs as the Monegasques want more than a €40m fee for him.

Emerson is expected to leave this summer as Serie A side Milan are currently quoting him and the prospect of a new experience is attracting him. The North London-based side will attempt to keep the Brazilian within their ranks for next season but they will not look forward to keeping an unsettled player.

It remains to be seen who are the other options in Tottenham’s list as no big money move is predicted and they will go for the most economically viable one.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | Get Football