Tottenham injury update: Heung-min son, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur latest news and return dates

Tottenham fans are sweating over the fitness of Heung-min Son and Cristian Romero.

The Spurs skipper was visibly in pain while playing for South Korea on Tuesday and the defender was withdrawn at half-time of Argentina's win over Peru hours later.

In more positive news, Rodrigo Bentancur continues to edge towards a return to action. The Uruguay midfielder is one of five senior players out of action as the end of the international break draws closer.

Brennan Johnson has been carrying an issue of late, ahead of Monday’s game against Fulham, while Manor Solomon recently underwent an operation.

Ivan Perisic is another long-term absentee and Ryan Sessegnon is yet to play this season, whereas Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso returned before the break.

Here is your latest update of Tottenham injuries and return dates...

Son was visibly in pain while playing for South Korea (Twitter)

Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son has confirmed he played through the pain for South Korea as he did not want to disappoint fans back home. He was limping at half-time, but went on to score in the second half before seeing out the full 90 minutes of the 6-0 win over Vietnam.

The 31-year-old confirmed afterward that a groin injury meant he had struggled to train ahead of the game but was determined to play no matter what.

When asked about his injury after South Korea’s win, Son said: "I was worried about whether to play in today’s game, but I couldn’t accept coming to Korea and not playing in front of the fans.

"I discussed with the coach and told him I would play in the game. I couldn’t participate much in training, but I’m grateful to the coach for respecting my decision."

Potential return date: October 23, vs Fulham

Cristian Romero playing for Argentina against Peru (AFP)

Cristian Romero

Hours after Son hobbled off a pitch in Korea, Spurs fans who stayed up late to watch Argentina beat Peru will have seen Cristian Romero withdrawn at half-time to prompt fears over an injury.

The centre-back was reportedly in "discomfort" before the break and was substituted for the start of the second half.

Potential return date: October 23, vs Fulham

Rodrigo Bentancur

Ange Postecoglou has joked about having to wrestle Bentancur away from his brief workouts with the Spurs squad as he continues to target a return from his serious knee injury.

Fans were excited for the highly-anticipated comeback last month when the Uruguayan was pictured in the first-team training warm-up.

Bentancur will not return until November, however, with latest reports suggesting he remains on course for that date as he continues to step up his recovery.

Potential return date: November 11, vs Wolves or November 26, vs Aston Villa

Rodrigo Bentancur in training last month (Sky Sports)

Brennan Johnson

A hamstring injury suffered in the north London derby has kept summer signing Johnson out of action for a few weeks, including the current internationals.

Earlier this month, Standard Sport reported that Tottenham are hoping he can return against Fulham. That remains the plan, but him being passed fit is not guaranteed.

Potential return date: October 23, vs Fulham

Brennan Johnson is eyeing a comeback this month (REUTERS)

Manor Solomon

Solomon is set for around a two-month lay-off after picking up a knee injury in training.

Surgery was required and, afterwards, Spurs stated: “The forward has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.”

Potential return date: December 2023

Manor Solomon should return before Christmas (Getty Images)

Ryan Sessegnon

Sessegnon may be back in the Tottenham fold soon after returning to light training at the start of the month.

The left-back underwent surgery on a hamstring injury in the summer and will continue to be gradually reintroduced to the squad over the coming weeks.

Potential return date: November 2023

Ivan Perisic

It is expected that Perisic has played his final game for Tottenham after he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Croatian is tipped to sign for Hajduk Split, with his contract in north London up in the summer.

Potential return date: Summer 2024