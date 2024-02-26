Tottenham injury update: Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Manor Solomon latest news and return dates

Tottenham hope to welcome three players back this week as they return to Premier League action.

Spurs have had the week off as their away trip to Chelsea was postponed due to the Blues’ involvement in the Carabao Cup final.

That has allowed Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro and Manor Solomon extra time to recover from injuries. The left-back is expected to be fit to face Crystal Palace this weekend, while the other two are more of a doubt.

Ange Postecoglou will deliver an update on the trio on Friday. Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are longer-term absentees.

Here is your latest update on the Tottenham injury news and return dates...

Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro missed the home loss to Wolves with a muscle strain picked up in training.

Postecoglou said last week: “Probably a couple of weeks for him [Porro]. With the game break hopefully, he doesn’t miss too many.”

Porro delivered an update of his own earlier this week when asked on Instagram if he should be sold on Fantasy Premier League (FPL), to which he replied: “Don’t sell me.”

Potential return date: Saturday, March 2 vs Crystal Palace

Destiny Udogie

A knock kept Destiny Udogie out of the Wolves defeat.

That was just the fourth Premier League match the left-back has missed this season, and Postecoglou is hopeful that he will have Udogie back when Spurs are next in action.

“Don’t think it is anything too serious,” Postecoglou said ahead of the game. “With no game next weekend, he should be back [to face Palace].”

Potential return date: Saturday, March 2 vs Crystal Palace

Destiny Udogie is expected to be fit to face Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

Manor Solomon

It has been a frustrating season for Manor Solomon, who has been on the sidelines since Spurs’ win over Liverpool at the end of September.

The forward suffering a meniscus injury to his right knee, which required surgery, and it was revealed earlier this month that Solomon had needed a “further procedure” on the issue to delay his comeback.

That setback was expected to be two to three weeks, with Solomon likely to be back in contention in early March after returning to training this week.

Potential return date: Sunday, March 10 vs Aston Villa

Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon has played just seven minutes of competitive football this season, due to a hamstring injury.

There was a positive update from Postecoglou ahead of the Wolves match as Sessegnon stepped up his recovery.

“He’s back training, which is the first thing,” Postecoglou said. “Now he’s got to put a body of work together in training and we’ll go from there.

“This is the first week we’ve had with him. So far, this week, he’s trained well, done everything he’s been asked of, and hopefully that continues.”

However, playing for Spurs’ U21 side a week ago, Sessegnon lasted just 35 minutes before he was forced off with injury, and it remains to be seen how serious that problem is.

Potential return date: Unknown

Fraser Forster

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster is facing a lengthy spell out with a fracture in his foot.

The 35-year-old has made just one appearance this season, in the Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham, and he is now unlikely to return to the squad until the final weeks end of the season.

Postecoglou has suggested the injury, picked up in training, will keep Forster on the sidelines for “about two months”.

Potential return date: Late April 2024