Spurs implode, exit Europa League in humiliating fashion

Spurs had a long trip to Croatia, giving them jet lag to go with the hangover from a 2-1 North London derby loss to Arsenal at the weekend.

The good news for Tottenham? No more European trips.

Mislav Orsic scored a hat trick as Dinamo Zagreb came back from a 2-0 first leg deficit In England to send Spurs crashing out of England after extra time of a 3-0 second leg.

Orsic ripped Serge Aurier a part on the left before smashing two of his goals home in fantastic long-distance fashion, the third coming in the 108th minute.

DINAMO ZAGREB (+300 Money Line) BEAT TOTTENHAM 3-0 in EXTRA TIME! Tottenham were one of the favorites to win the Europa League at +500. 🤯 (🎥 @UCLonCBSSports)pic.twitter.com/hyGYfzbX3i — NBC Sports EDGE Betting (@NBCSportsBet) March 18, 2021

Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made two fantastic stops deep in the second period of extra time to preserve the massive upset win.

So what went wrong for Spurs? Jose Mourinho gave chances to Dele Alli, Harry Winks, and weekend red-card earner Erik Lamela, but had all three off the pitch by the 70th minute. In Winks’ case, it was more strategic, but there was no star turn from Dele and no rabona from Lamela.

Serge Aurier gave Mislav Orsic room to operate in the 62nd minute and the well-traveled Croatian international hammered the ball with his instep, spinning it beyond the reach of a flying Hugo Lloris and making it 2-1 on aggregate.

The goal had been coming, and Dinamo was close to making it 2-2. Giovani Lo Celso was one of Mourinho’s subs, along with Tanguy Ndombele and Gareth Bale, and he saw a deflected bid to make it 3-1 caught by Livakovic.

WHAT. A. GOAL. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ICPORCEx8N — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 18, 2021

