Tottenham Hotspur to take young side to Rugby Borough in pre-season

Tottenham Hotspur will take a young side to FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division club Rugby Borough in pre-season.

The Warwickshire club announced their pre-season schedule yesterday.

Rugby Borough will face six opponents in pre-season and one of those teams will be Tottenham Hotspur. The North Londoners will send an Under-23 side to Kilsby Lane on Wednesday 31 July 2024. At this stage, it is not known whether fans will be permitted to attend the fixture.

Spurs are likely to field a very young side against Rugby Borough, however, a handful of more established players could be involved. Head coach Robert Vilahamn must determine whether the likes of Eleanor Heeps, Lenna Gunning-Williams and Araya Dennis will feature for the Under-23s or whether they will play significant roles in the senior team’s pre-season schedule.

Rugby Borough will play two opponents from the elite game during pre-season. Lee Burch’s side will also travel to Barclays Women’s Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton on Sunday 4 August 2024.

Rugby Borough should provide stern opposition for their higher-ranked opponents in pre-season. The Warwickshire club ended the 2023/2024 campaign in third place in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division table. The club will move to the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division next season.