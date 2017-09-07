Tottenham Hotspur will have world's first dividing retractable pitch, so they can host football and NFL

The new Spurs stadium will boast a space-age new pitch design that will allow Tottenham Hotspur to stage both football and NFL games.

At the bottom of the stadium bowl, there will be an NFL-approved synthetic pitch.

The turf pitch for football (i.e. soccer) will be rolled up and rolled on, using three long runners.

Tottenham have got their eye on hosting two NFL games a season, with all the money and prestige this could bring to the club.

According to the manufacturers SCX: "The turf soccer pitch sits in three trays. These separate and then slide into position below the south stand and southern podium."

Nice pitch: New Spurs stadium

The turf pitch's three sections are drive by 68 motors each, and the total weight is 10,000 tonnes.

The club say that the football pitch can be rolled into place in just 28 minutes.

White Hart Crane: construction at the new Spurs ground

Although some fans are already worrying about the motor blowing or the system getting stuck...