Tottenham Hotspur Women v Leicester City Women

Clark and Bueckers have been the centers of attention since stepping foot on their respective campuses. They may have to go through each other to win it all this year.
Despite a record-breaking first quarter, Caitlin Clark and Iowa couldn't get past the Gamecocks on Sunday afternoon.
Top basketball prospects from the U.S. and around the world put on a show at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday night.
It was a night of knockouts, submissions and the best facing the best. Here's how it all unfolded.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.
Map & Flag is Augusta National's first off-site fan experience, but it comes with a steep price.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Have a couple of fantasy baseball teams but are unsure how to keep them strong and winning now that the season has started? Don't worry — Scott Pianowski has your back.
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and NC State all took their own uncharted paths to Cleveland.
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.