Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Micky van de Ven sends Spurs fourth

Tottenham Hotspur are bidding to return to the top four with a win at home over Nottingham Forest, who themselves are desperate to put points between themselves and Luton Town in the battle at the bottom to avoid relegation.

Son Heung-min is making his 400th appearance for Spurs, who have the likes of Micky van de Ven and Brennan Johnson in their starting lineup - the latter against his former club. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are only outside the bottom three on goal difference heading into the match and can ill-afford too many further defeats.

Tottenham Hotspur FC 3 - 1 Nottingham Forest FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

20:08

It's all over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and those two quick-fire goals early in the second half secure all three points for the hosts against Nottingham Forest!! Postecoglou's two half-time changes worked wonders almost immediately, with Hojbjerg and Bentancur both involved in early chances before Van de Ven's rocket into the top corner restored Spurs' advantage!! Six minutes later, the hosts were in again, as Bentancur flicked Maddison's cross into the path of Porro and the right-back made it 3-1 with a sumptuous half-volley. Further chances followed as Maddison and Son both came close to a fourth, but Spurs needn't add another goal as Forest's opportunities waned at the other end. Despite outscoring Spurs in terms of xG (1.56 to 1.48), Forest's biggest second half chances saw Wood, Williams and Elanga all draw straight-forward saves from Vicario. A second win in three takes Spurs above Aston Villa and into the top four, while Forest's goal difference takes a hit as they creep slightly closer to the Premier League trap-door!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

20:01

FULL-TIME: TOTTENHAM 3-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

20:01

Origi speculatively shoots from distance, but it's a grass-cutter along the floor which Vicario easily collects as the final whistle sounds!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

20:00

Another attempted Kulusevski cross is cut out by Omobamidele, but this one goes behind for a Spurs corner. Played short again, this time to Lo Celso, the substitute tries to curl a left-footedf short goalwards but instead sends the ball well wide of the target.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:58

Hudson-Odoi beats both Romero and Porro with one deft touch and movement, but his cross towards an unmarked Origi at the back post is overhit and sails well beyond the striker's reach.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:57

Lo Celso's clever ball forward puts Kulusevski into lots of open space, but Omobamidele slides across with a well-timed challenge to win possession back, just as the winger was about to cross into the box!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:56

Since the turn of the year, Spurs' ex-Forest winger Johnson has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Spurs player (seven, with four goals and three assists). His 12 total goal involvements in 2023-24 (five goals and seven assists) are the most by a Welsh player in a campaign since Gareth Bale in 2020-21.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:55

We'll play six additional minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the hosts close in on three important points which will take them into the Premier League's top four.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:53

OVER!!! After a counter-attacking Origi is bundled over by Romero on the edge of Spurs' box, Hudson-Odoi steps up for the free-kick but can only send his 20-yard strike looping over the bar!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:51

Substitution Brennan Price Johnson Dane Pharrell Scarlett

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:50

SAVED!!!! What a stop from Sels!!! Johnson drifts inside from the right and beats several former Forest team-mates before finding an unmarked Son to his left. The captain fires a low shot to the left of an off-balance Sels, who still gets down brilliantly to parry it around the outside of his left post and just about keep Forest in this game!!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:47

Substitution Neco Shay Williams Gonzalo Ariel Montiel

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:46

SAVED!!! Elanga does brilliantly down the right and plays a one-two with Reyna to tee up Dominguez, but his curling strike from the edge of the box is straight into Vicario's grasp!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:45

CHANCE!!! Unneccessarily risking passing at the back leaves Spurs vulnerable and Elanga wins possession in the box, but neither he nor Reyna can get a shot away as Bentancur arrives to clean things up for the hosts!!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:42

Porro's over on the left-hand side and swings the corner into the middle, but it's an easy one for Sels which he catches unchallenged.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:42

Substitution Ryan James Yates Ibrahim Sangaré

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:42

Hojbjerg steps up to strike the edge-of-the-box free-kick for Spurs, but his low shot deflects off the wall to go behind for a Tottenham corner.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:39

Yellow Card Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:38

Dejan Kulusevski also enters the fray, taking Maddison's place in the front four in a change which could see either himself or Johnson move over to the left-hand side.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:38

A further two changes coming up late for Spurs, with the increasingly effective Werner withdrawn and Giovani Lo Celso on for the final 15 minutes or so of this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:38

Spurs have only failed to score in one of their last 42 Premier League matches, during last month's 3-0 defeat at Fulham. They have now scored in 30 different games this season, with no side scoring in more in 2023-24.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:35

Hudson-Odoi is shoved over the touchline and down into the advertising boardings by Porro, taking a fair hit in the process and winning a free-kick. Spurs' third goalscroer is very lucky to not be in the book after that challenge!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:32

Tottenham have seen 11 of their 65 Premier League goals scored by their defenders this season, the joint-most of any side and level only with league leaders (and north London rivals) Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:32

Yellow Card Neco Shay Williams

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:30

WIDE!!! Forest make their way forward with a rare chance to open Spurs up and Williams tries his luck from distance, but his shot is seen all the way by Vicario and the Spurs goalkeeper can watch it whistle wide of his left-hand post!!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:29

Substitution Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White Nicolás Martín Domínguez

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:29

Substitution Christopher Grant Wood Divock Okoth Origi

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:28

CHANCE!!! Werner gets tom the byline and drills a low ball right across the face of goal, but no-one in Lilywhite can get on the end of the German's cross as Sels watches it flash beyond his area!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:26

Hojbjerg's in shooting space again and gives the crowd what they want again, but loses his balance as his low strike fizzes through the crowd and lands in Sels' gloves.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:25

WIDE!!! Spurs rush clear on yet another fast break, but Forest's cover defence is back in numbers. Udogie stays forward and lays the ball off to Maddison, whose first-time curler from the edge of the area whistles just inches past the near post!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:24

Hudson-Odoi pulls the ball back for Gibbs-White to whip into the box, but his far-post cross towards Elanga is slightly overhit and the winger can't keep it in play!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:21

Yellow Card Rodrigo Bentancur Colmán

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:19

Goal Pedro Antonio Porro Sauceda

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:18

Spurs have now scored 16 goals in the first 15 minutes of second halves this season, more than any other Premier League side.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:17

Yellow Card Morgan Anthony Gibbs-White

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:15

SAVED!!!! Aina's long throw into the Spurs box is flicked on towards Wood, but the striker can't get enough power behind his close-range header to beat Vicario, who saves!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:14

Assist Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:14

CHANCE!!! Werner beats Williams around the outside and stands up a dangerous cross from the byline. Sels is stranded as Bentancur and Johnson arrive late, but neither can turn the ball goalwards with the latter volleying over the top!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:12

POST!!! Wood hits the woodwork again!!! Williams finds his striker with a fantastic first-time ball, and Wood's header back across the face of goal has Vicario beaten before clipping the outside of the far post on its way behind! The offside flag is correctly raised, but either way that's another glorious chance spurned by the Kiwi!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:10

SAVED!!!! Hojbjerg is left in acres of space from the Spurs corner and has all the time in the world to shoot. He does so as well, sending a floating shot towards the top-right corner which Sels sees late and just about parries over the crossbar!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:09

Spurs are straight onto the attack as Werner plays Maddison in behind Forest's right-side defence, but Yates gets back to block the playmaker's cutback behind for a corner.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:08

The live win probability has seen a big increase in the chances of a draw (35 per cent), but it's still Spurs who are being backed to win this game. They're on a 46.9 per cent chance of winning, with Forest on 18.1, but the scoreline's the only thing that truly matters, and that is level at 1-1 as Son gets the second half underway!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:05

Substitution Pape Matar Sarr Rodrigo Bentancur Colmán

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:05

Substitution Yves Bissouma Pierre-Emile Kordt Højbjerg

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

19:01

Maddison helped to link attack and defence brilliantly for Spurs in that first half, passing 25 times into the final third and creating three big chances in the process. He also won three of his four duels, accumulating three free-kicks in the process, and constantly looked to combine with players like Bissouma - who has only managed to generate 0.14 xG from his game-high four attempts in the opening 45 minutes!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:58

All square as the half-time whistle goes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and what a first 45 minutes we've seen!! The hosts started brightly, generating 0.87 xG and having several chances through Bissouma either side of being gifted a 1-0 lead thanks to Murillo's unfortunate own goal. The Brazilian had an early opportunity of his own, shooting from about 70 yards out, but put his long-range strike wide of the mark! Nevertheless, Forest improved massively after going 1-0 down, with Hudson-Odoi testing Vicario before Elanga and Wood combined to sweep the hosts level just 12 minutes later. The visitors have come closest to scoring since, but Wood couldn't finish from right in front after Yates' shot was saved, rattling the post to spurn a glorious chance which has likely made up the majoirty of Forest's 0.95 xG! Elanga and Porro shared half-chances towards the end of the half, with nothing to separate these two sides and everything to play for in the second period!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:51

HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 1-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:50

SAVED!!! Williams is caught late by the backtracking Udogie to win Forest a free-kick, which Gibbs-White takes quickly to release Elanga down the flank. The Sweden winger crosses from the byline and his delivery looks to be looping goalwards, before it's tipped over the bar and behind by Vicario!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:49

We're into three additional minutes at the end of a massively entertaining first half in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:48

Yates wants VAR to have a look at contact between himself and Maddison in Forest's box, but there's nothing in the challenge and we'll play on with Porro ready to take the corner.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:48

POST!!! Romero and Son are both urged to shoot from the edge of the box but ignore the cries of the crowd, and the latter plays in Porro to his right. The full-back's low cross is blocked by Aina, sending the ball looping up and clipping the top of the near post on its way behind!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:44

Sarr sparks another speedy attack from the hosts and links up with Johnson to his right, but with four white shirts in the box, the winger's left-footed cross sails over the heads of everyone and bounces behind for a Forest goal-kick.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:43

When these two sides last met in the Premier League, Tottenham came out on top 2-0 at The City Ground in December 2023. Richarlison struck first for Spurs in the 47th minute and Dejan Kulusevski also was on target, but neither are in Spurs' current line-up with only Kulusevski on the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:41

Assist Anthony David Junior Elanga

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:41

SAVED!!! Elanga drifts inside off the right flank and collect Omobamidele's pass before driving forward to the edge of the box. He shoots low and hard, but Vicario sees it all the way and makes a vital save for Spurs!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:39

Only in 2019-20 (14) has Chris Wood scored more Premier League goals in a season than his 12 this term, and he was just thw width of a post from making it 13 there!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:38

OFF THE WOODWORK!!!! How are Forest not in front?? Aina brings down a high ball and makes a brilliant run into the box before squaring to Yates, whose shot goalwards is parried brilliantly by Vicario. Wood is just yards out and follows in to put Forest 2-1 up, but smashes his close-range shot against the post and back out again!! The noise made by ball on post there must have rung all around this stadium!!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:36

Nottingham Forest have won just two of their last 25 away Premier League matches. Since winning their first away game under Nuno Espirito Santo on Boxing Day at Newcastle, Forest are winless in their last five on the road.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:35

OVER!!! Son feigns shooting as he shifts from his right foot to his left and plays in Werner, but the German's first-time effort is overhit and sent sailing over the top!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:35

Williams and Elanga threaten to open Spurs up down the right again, but Udogie wins possession back with a strong challenge before Maddison's cross-field pass sails over the head of Son and out!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:33

That's 12 Premier League goals for Wood this season, who has now scored in his last four straight games in the competition - the longest streak of his career!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:30

No sooner has Vicario punched a Hudson-Odoi cross clear, then Spurs are flying forward on the break through Sarr. He plays a one-two with Johnson before crossing, but it's straight into Sels' hands at his near post!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:28

Goal Christopher Grant Wood

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:28

CHANCE!! Werner beats Williams to the byline and cuts the ball back towards Johnson at the near post, but Sels gets a vital parry on the ball before the Welshman can turn it home and Forest eventually hack the loose ball clear of danger!!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:26

SAVED!!!! Bissouma really fancies a goal in this game!! Maddison plays a square pass to him on the edge of the box and the Malian shoots once more, but the low, curling strike is saved and held by Sels at the second time of asking!!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:26

Yellow Card Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:25

Son plays a one-two with Porro on the edge of the box but is caught and goes down while running to latch onto the return ball. The Spurs captain appeals for a penalty with Yates pleading his innocence for the challenge, and the referee sides with the latter to wave play on.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:23

Tottenham have benefitted from five own goals in the Premier League this season - the outright most of any side, and that total includes two in their last three matches against Luton and Forest!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:22

SAVED!!! Gibbs-White turns brilliantly on halfway and frees up Hudson-Odoi to his left, who dribbles forward, cuts inside and fires a right-footed shot straight into the gloves of Vicario!!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:20

WIDE!!!! Spurs' tails are up now as they spring forward on another attack straight from the restart. Bissouma has possession 25 yards from goal, before powering a dipping strike across the face and wide of the far post!!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:16

Own goal Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:16

BLOCKED!!! Another short Spurs corner is pulled back to Bissouma on the edge of the area, but this time the midfielder's first-time shot is creeping into the far corner before hitting both Yates and Wood to ricochet behind for another set-piece!

18:15

Yellow Card Ryan James Yates

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:14

WIDE!!!! What an opener that would have been for Forest!! Murillo dispossesses Maddison deep in his own half, looks up, and spots Vicario well outside of his box. From at least 70 yards out, the Brazilian centre-back fires the most ambitious of ambitious shots towards goal, but it bounces just wide as the goalkeeper rushes to get back in time!!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:13

Tottenham have won 11 of their 15 home Premier League matches this season, and are the only side yet to draw a match on home soil in 2023-24. Since losing three in a row in November and December, Spurs have won seven of their last eight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:11

Wood picks out Elanga with a good throughball down the right, but Romero slides in to scythe the winger's first-time cross clear!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:10

Both Maddison and Sarr attempt to volley a bouncing ball goalwards after Werner's cross from the left is blocked, but neither can get their efforts on target and Forest come away with possession!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:09

Spurs win another corner on the right-hand side which is played short and crossed into the middle by Johnson, but Werner's attempted volley from the edge of the box is blocked and cleared away by the visitors' defence.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:07

Hudson-Odoi comes away with possession in his own half following a fantastic touch that takes him past two Spurs challenges. He sends a long pass over the top with Elanga giving chase, but Vicario races out of his box to knock the loose ball clear!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:05

The set-piece is played short to Bissouma who lines up a shot from distance, but it's always rising and sails well over the top of Sels' goal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:04

Having lost six of their seven Premier League games against Forest between 1993 and 1997, Tottenham have now won their last five against them, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:04

Udogie looks to take on Yates around the outside but is tackled, and the ball ricochets over the byline for an early Spurs corner!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:03

Forest will kick us off in north London, and Wood does just that to get the game underway!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

18:01

Ahead of this match, Spurs’ win probability stands at a huge 61.3 per cent, with Forest’s at just 15.8 per cent. The visitors will certainly be hoping to change that as both teams march out onto the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:53

Unsurprisingly, Forest are unchanged from their last match having torn through Fulham at will in the opening stages on Tuesday. The Tricky Trees were 3-0 up at half-time with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White all scoring very well-executed goals, and the trio are joined by Anthony Elanga in an exciting front four that should pose Spurs with plenty of problems.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:48

Pape Matar Sarr returns to Tottenham’s starting XI having been displaced in midfield by Rodrigo Bentancur in midweek. That’s the only change made by Ange Postecoglou, who keeps faith with Brennan Johnson on the right-hand side after the Welshman set up both goals in Spurs’ comeback win against Luton eight days ago, and scored the opener against West Ham after just five minutes last time out.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:48

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Matt Turner, Ibrahim Sangare, Harry Toffolo, Nicolas Dominguez, Moussa Niakhate, Giovanni Reyna, Divock Origi, Gonzalo Montiel, Rodrigo Ribiero.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:48

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels; Neco Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Murillo, Ola Aina; Ryan Yates, Danilo; Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Chris Wood.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:43

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Brandon Austin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Dane Scarlett.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:43

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr; Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Timo Werner; Son Heung-Min.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:43

Forest are in a resurgent mood towards the bottom end of the ladder, and continued their three-match unbeaten streak with a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Fulham at the City Ground in midweek. The Reds are still firmly in the relegation mix though, and level on points with 18th placed Luton following their win yesterday, but can pull three clear of the dotted line and close the gap on Brentford and Everton above them with a win in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:38

Fifth-placed Spurs can overtake Aston Villa in the final Champions League place with a win by any scoreline in this game, having missed the chance to do just that last time out as they were held 1-1 by West Ham at the London Stadium. This match takes place under a cloud however, after an individual lost their life following an incident in the same community as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night. As a result, several roads usually frequented by fans have been cordoned off, with supporters of both clubs arriving earlier to accommodate that.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:33

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Tottenham Hotspur host Nottingham Forest in a match with significant implications at both ends of the table.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:00

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

17:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.