Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Tottenham Hotspur FC - Manchester City FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

19:52

There’s just the one change for Manchester City, and it comes in defence, with Kyle Walker replacing the benched Nathan Ake and donning the captain’s armband too. He’s at right-back, while on the left side of the Citizens’ defence, Josko Gvardiol starts having scored twice against Fulham in a 4-0 victory for the Blues on Saturday. Phil Foden netted both against Spurs in the reverse fixture and last time out at Craven Cottage, so he'll be keen to continue the best season of his career and put Spurs to the sword once more.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

19:48

With Yves Bissouma out injured and Oliver Skipp and Dejan Kulusevski both dropping to the bench, Ange Postecoglou makes three changes to his Tottenham side. Micky van de Ven, who scored the winner against Burnley on Saturday, shifts to left-back with Radu Dragusin slotting into central defence, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both step in to bolster the midfield alongside Pape Sarr.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

19:42

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Stefan Ortega, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez, Matheus Nunes, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

19:42

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

19:37

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Brandon Austin, Oliver Skipp, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Dejan Kulusevski, Dane Scarlett, Mikey Moore, Tyrese Hall.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

19:37

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven; Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pape Sarr; Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-Min, James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

19:37

As we’ve come to expect in the last few years, Pep Guardiola’s City side enter this game in absolutely imperious form. They’ve not lost since early December and have won their last seven straight matches – all by two goals or more. If they make it eight in a row with another three points against Spurs, they’ll go above Tottenham’s bitter rivals Arsenal at the top of the table ahead of the season’s final round of fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

19:32

It’s a must-win match for Tottenham too, though, who simply have to take maximum points from this game if they’re to have any chance of beating Aston Villa to fourth place on the final day. Spurs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Burnley last time out, relegating the Clarets in the process, but now face an entirely different proposition in the form of Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

19:32

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League. It’s the penultimate match of the season for both hosts Tottenham and defending champions Manchester City, who can put themselves in pole position to win a fourth successive title if they claim all three points in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

19:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…