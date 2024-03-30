Tottenham vs Luton LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Son completes Spurs turnaround

Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring Tottenham’s winner (AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs return from the international break with 10 games of the season to go, and the race to secure a Champions League place hotting up as a result. Only three points separate Villa and Spurs coming into this weekend, with the latter able to go fourth on goal difference should all results go their way.

Nottingham Forest’s points deduction for financial fair play breaches has seen them drop below Luton into the final relegation place, but the Hatters are still just one point clear of the trapdoor coming into this game.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner, Son. Subs: Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Emerson, Lo Celso, Johnson, Bentancur, Davies, van de Ven, Austin.

Luton: Kaminski, Kabore, Mengi, Burke, Doughty, Berry, Mpanzu, Barkley, Townsend, Morris, Chong. Subs: Onyedinma, Shea, Woodrow, Clark, Krul, Hashioka, Johnson, Nelson, Piesold.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Luton (Chong, 3 min)

GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Luton (Kabore og, 51 min)

GOAL! Tottenham 2-1 Luton (Son, 86 min)

Tottenham Hotspur FC 2 - 1 Luton Town FC

CHANCE!!! Mengi's awful clearance ricochets off Lo Celso and bounces straight into the path of Richarlison. He goes down in the box having appeared to be fouled by the defender, but Mengi - already on a yellow card - gets away with it!

Bentancur's clever flick allows an advanced Hojbjerg to play Werner into the box, but the forward's shot from a tight angle is flashed behind for a goal-kick!

Yellow Card Giovani Lo Celso

We're into NINE additional minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and with Luton now chasing the game, there's no better thing to say than hold on to your hats!

Yellow Card Pierre-Emile Kordt Højbjerg

Townsend snatches at a 25-yard shot against his former club which Romero gets in the way of, and Kabore's cross on the follow-up is a poor one, sailing behind and into the side netting!

Yellow Card Teden Mambuene Mengi

Substitution Heung-Min Son Pierre-Emile Kordt Højbjerg

36 per cent of Luton’s points in the Premier League this season have come from goals in the final 10 minutes (eight of 22), more than any other side. Indeed, only Liverpool (17) and Arsenal (14) have more goals in that period in 2023-24 than the Hatters' 12. Could it be another one of those days?

Assist Brennan Price Johnson

Goal Heung-Min Son

SAVED!!! Spurs set sail on another fast break and Lo Celso finds Werner in space to the left. He takes on Kabore and shoots from a tight angle, but the low strike is saved and held by Kaminski!

Substitution Yves Bissouma Richarlison de Andrade

Substitution Alfie Henry Harman Doughty Cauley Woodrow

OVER!!! The hosts win a free-kick on the left-hand side of the box, and Porro steps up to strike it. He's got crossing options aplenty, but chooses to shoot and curls a well-struck effort just over the top!

OFF THE LINE!!! Spurs were centimetres away from taking the lead there!!! Dragusin drives forward up the left flank and links up with Werner, who plays a one-two with Bentancur. The Uruguayan's cutback is struck goalwards by Johnson from close range, but the shot hits Kaminski's left arm and rolls along the goal-line before being hacked clear by Doughty!

Tottenham full-back Porro has had the most shots (37) and accumulated the highest xG (2.2) of any player yet to score in the Premier League this season, and has unsuccessfully added 0.11 to that total with two wayward attempts in this game!

Clark drifts over from right to left and plays a one-two with Chong before crossing, but the offside flag is raised to penalise him just as Vicario collects the aerial ball.

OVER!!! Bentancur finds Johnson running in behind Doughty, and the Spurs winger stands up his Luton counterpart before teeing up Porro. The full-back arrives onto the ball and shoots first-time, but is leaning back as he does so and puts it over the bar!!

Substitution Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong Wilfred Oluwafemi Onyedinma

CHANCE!!! Bentancur's first-time cross into the Luton box is really threatening, with both Son and Werner attacking it. The latter heads back across the face, but no-one can make much of it until Johnson wins a corner!!

Porro makes a smart run in behind the Hatters' defence and is found by Sarr, but his square ball towards Werner is cut out by Kabore on the edge of the box.

SAVED!!! Townsend wins and takes a Luton corner on the right-hand side, which is met and punched away by Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario. It lands at the feet of the substitute Clark, who fizzes a low half-volley towards the bottom corner and forces Vicario into a last-ditch save!!

Substitution James Daniel Maddison Rodrigo Bentancur Colmán

Substitution Pape Matar Sarr Giovani Lo Celso

Kaminski has stayed down in the goalmouth after colliding with his own post in keeping out a dipping cross from Porro, but gets back to his feet with Luton readying their latest substitute.

CHANCE!!! Porro and Sarr combine to play in Johnson down the right, and the substitute's latest cross causes further trouble for Luton. Werner closes in, but Kabore slides in once more to deny him!

Substitution Luke David Berry Jordan Charles Clark

Tottenham have now scored 15 goals in the first 15 minutes of their second halves this season, more than any other Premier League side. Response.

Johnson has shooting space on the edge of the box and tries his luck from 20 yards, but a series of deflections takes all power out of the shot and it's an easy one for Berry to eventually clear.

SAVED!!! Porro surges onto the ball and finds Son in the box with a perfectly-placed low cross, but the Spurs captain's first-time effort is saved brilliantly by Kaminski from close range!

Maddison's attempted shot ricochets into the path of Sarr, but Kaminski dives onto the loose ball before the offside flag is rasied!

CHANCE!!! Kabore avoids a second successive own goal!! Lovely one-touch play between Son, Maddison and Porro sends the latter in behind the Luton defence, and his cross from the byline is thumped away from danger by Kabore facing his own net!

There's a quick check for offside from Porro's initial ball to Johnson, but the Welshman's run is given the all clear by VAR and the goal stands!

SAVED!!! Doughty tees up Barkley on the edge of the area and the midfielder fires a low shot through the crowd. It's creeping in too, but Vicario gets down low to his left and tips the ball away from danger, despite seeing it very late indeed!!

Maddison beats two on his way into the Luton box before being dispossessed timely by Doughty, and Barkley combines with Hashioka as the visitors play their way out of defence!

Own goal Issa Kaboré

Tottenham have a record of three losses and two wins and draws when trailing at half-time in the Premier League this season, and need to turn that patchy form around if they're to keep pace in the fight for a top four place!

We're back for the second half, and Spurs have it all to do as Morris kicks off for leaders Luton!

Brennan Johnson enters the fray at half-time for Spurs, taking Kulusevski's place on the right-hand side of the hosts' attack.

Yellow Card Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Substitution Reece Frederick James Burke Daiki Hashioka

Chong's goal remains the difference thus far, coming in the third minute with his only attempt of the first half. The Dutch forward has also completed one final-third pass and been successful in all six of his duels, turning possession over four times and winning four free-kicks in the process with the Hatters striving to keep the ball as best they can, under wave after wave of pressure from the home side.

It's the visitors who lead 1-0 at the break, with Luton silencing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium inside the opening 150 seconds! Chong's early strike finished off a well-worked move which former Spurs winger Townsend played a key part in, and remains the difference going into half-time. You'd be forgiven for forgetting the Hatters had even scored though, given how one-sided the rest of the half was in Tottenham's favour. Werner shot wide from right in front, and a crazy sequence just minutes later saw Son hit both posts before Sarr and Werner were both denied by goal-saving blocks. Porro was called into action at the other end to prevent Doughty volleying in Luton's second, but other than that it's been one-way traffic towards Kaminski's goal. Spurs still have it all to do in the second half though, and the Hatters' won't be giving up their crucial 1-0 lead without a fight.

HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 0-1 LUTON TOWN.

CHANCE!!! The hosts counter looking for a late response right on half-time, as Maddison and Son combine to find Werner on the left. He cuts inside before squaring to Son, but the striker's first-time shot is cut out and cleared away by Mengi!

Luton win a late free-kick which is whipped into the box at speed by Doughty, and a deflection off Romero gives the visitors a corner in the shadows of half-time.

We'll play three added minutes to close out what's been a hugely frustrating first half in front of goal for the home side. Less so for the visitors!

Berry meets Doughty's delivery from the set-piece with a powerful looping header, but can't get the direction right and sends his effort wide of the near post!

BLOCKED!!! Townsend plays a one-two with Berry from a Hatters' throw-in and whips a pinpoint cross towards the far post. It falls for Doughty, whose left-footed volley is on target before being blocked behind for a corner off Porro!

Chong looks to cut inside and set off on the break for Luton over halfway, but he's cut down from behind by Bissouma in a poor challenge reminiscient of the one which saw him sent off for two yellow cards at Kenilworth Road.

Luton have won five, drawn one and lost three of the games they've been 1-0 up in at any point this season, the most recent of which saw them lose 4-3 to Bournemouth despite being 3-0 up away from home!

Son has a pop at goal with an left-footed strike from the edge of the area, but it's blocked easily enough by Chong and loops wide of the target for a corner!

Sarr plays in Son as the Spurs captain makes a run into the box, but he can't bring the ball under control after being crowded out, and Kaminski collects for Luton!

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 10 league games against Luton, and are looking to complete their first league double over the Hatters since 1983-84.

Spurs have options queuing up on the edge of the box as Son, Maddison and Werner all refrain from shooting, but the latter's square pass for Bissouma is intercepted by Berry!

Yellow Card Reece Frederick James Burke

Only two of Maddison’s 11 Premier League goal involvements this season for Tottenham have come at home. Against newly promoted sides he’s been involved in 19 goals in his last 16 games in the top-flight (nine goals, 10 assists), setting up the winner in the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road.

Yellow Card Ross Barkley

Maddison tees Udogie up to cross from the left-hand side, but his floated ball across the face isn't turned home by any team-mates in the vicinity!

Dragusin intercepts a Kabore pass to spring a Spurs counter-attack, finding Son who turns and runs forward over halfway. With Kabore out of position the South Korean looks for Werner to his left, but overhits his pass and sends it behind for a goal-kick!

Chong drops deep to assist Doughty and does his best to get away from Porro, but is eventually pulled to the floor by the Tottenham right-back and wins a free-kick on halfway.

CHANCE!!! Sarr makes another darting run forwards to get on the end of Dragusin's long pass and beats Mpanzu to fire in a cross, but no-one in white can get on the end of his ball in as it flashes across the face of goal!!

Tottenham have won nine of their last 10 Premier League games against newly promoted sides, with their only defeat coming at home against Bournemouth in April last season. At home, Spurs have scored in each of their last 40 such games since a 1-0 loss to Wolves in December 2009.

OFF THE WOODWORK!!! The entire stadium is wondering just how Spurs didn't score there!! Luton are caught short in midfield and Son bursts clear of the defence to round Kaminski in the box. He shoots, but the ball bounces off both posts and back out again, before successive follow-up shots from Werner and Sarr are blocked on the line!!! Panic stations at the back for Luton, who somehow preserve their 1-0 lead!!

Spurs are straight onto the attack after dealing with Doughty's corner and Werner is played into space down the left. He looks to cross into the middle from the edge of the box, but Kabore slides in with a perfectly-timed tackle to scythe the ball out of play!

Doughty floats a long-range Luton free-kick into the box, which is half-cleared by Spurs before Burke recovers it. He plays a one-two with Townsend and fires a cutback towards Morris from the byline, but Maddison's intervention sees the ball go behind for a corner!!

WIDE!!! How are Spurs not level?? Attacking quickly on the break, Maddison's cross-field ball over the top is brought down at speed by Werner. He cuts inside, then back out to beat Kabore before shooting, but drills his low shot across the face of goal and agonisingly wide of the far post!

Since beating Brighton 4-0 in January, Luton are without a win in their last eight league matches. Away from home they’ve conceded at least four times in three of their last four games and four times overall – the last side to do so more times in a Premier League season was Manchester United with five in 2021-22.

Son drifts wide to play Kulusevski in behind the Luton defence, but his cutback from the byline takes a series of deflections before beihn put behind for a corner by Townsend!

Luton have won just one of their 16 top-flight away games against Tottenham, beating them 3-1 in November 1985. Their last such visit was a 4-1 defeat in November 1991, with Scott Houghton and Gary Lineker each netting a brace for Spurs.

Kulusevski and Kaminski collide as the pair chase down a throughball into the Spurs winger's feet, and it appears that the Luton goalkeeper caught some stray studs in the thigh as he collected that dangerous pass.

WIDE!!! Son and Werner combine down the left as the latter hangs up a cross from the byline. Sarr arrives at the far post to head goalwards, but can only put his effort wide of the target!

Luton have now scored in their last 18 English Premier League games, and it's the third time this season that Chong has put the Hatters 1-0 up!

15:05

Assist Ross Barkley

Goal Tahith Jose Girigorio Djorkaef Chong

Spurs captain Son gets the game underway for the hosts, as a must-win match for both sides begins in north London!

The teams head out onto the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch, and we'll be ready for kick-off in no time at all!

Luke Berry’s late equaliser last time out for Luton sees him rewarded with a start in midfield, playing on the right-hand side with another new face in Andros Townsend ahead of him. Jordan Clark drops to the bench while Chiedozie Ogbene is absent altogether, and Carlton Morris leads the line as well as captaining the Hatters in north London.

Timo Werner starts on the left flank in Spurs’ only change from their 3-0 loss at Fulham, having scored in back-to-back matches against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa beforehand. Johnson is joined on the bench by Micky van de Ven, who has returned from injury and scored the only goal in Tottenham’s 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road last October.

LUTON TOWN SUBS: James Shea, Tim Krul, Cauley Woodrow, Jordan Clark, Daiki Hashioka, Fred Onyedinma, Joe Johnson, Zack Nelson, Axel Piesold.

LUTON TOWN (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty; Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ross Barkley; Andros Townsend, Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong.

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Brandon Austin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Brennan Johnson, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven.

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Timo Werner; Son Heung-Min.

Nottingham Forest’s points deduction for financial fair play breaches has seen them drop below Luton into the final relegation place, but the Hatters are still just one point clear of the trapdoor coming into this game. Rob Edwards’ side haven’t won since the end of January and only secured a draw with Forest in their last match thanks to Luke Berry’s 89th minute equaliser, but having been unlucky to not get anything out of their 1-0 defeat to Spurs in the reverse fixture, Luton might just have the confidence to secure a first league victory in two months here.

Spurs return from the international break with 10 games of the season to go, and the race to secure a Champions League place hotting up as a result. Having thumped an Aston Villa side directly above them 4-0 away from home, Ange Postecoglou’s side then wilted with a demoralising 3-0 defeat at Fulham in their last match. Only three points separate Villa and Spurs coming into this weekend, with the latter able to go fourth on goal difference should all results go their way.

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this match in the Premier League, as Tottenham Hotspur host Luton Town looking to climb their way back into the top four.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.