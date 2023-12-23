Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Richarlison strikes early

Richarlison turns home Tottenham’s opening goal (Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham are looking to build on their strong form with a third successive win as they take on Everton in north London.

Ange Postecoglou is without the suspended Yves Bissouma, however, as well as the injured James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ivan Perisic, and comes up against an Everton side in good form themselves under Sean Dyche, having won all four of their Premier League games in December thus far.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Emerson, Sarr, Skipp, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison. Subs:Hojbjerg, Gil Salvatierra, Dier, Lo Celso, Forster, Phillips, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Harrison, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Keane, Danjuma, Virginia, Beto, Andre Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Lonergan, Hunt.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest betting site offers here.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE: Premier League updates

Goal! Richarlison gives Spurs early lead, Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 0 Everton FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:14

OVER! It only takes a couple of passes to cut through Everton this time, as Davies goes long to Son, who picks out Emerson's overlap. He fizzes it into Johnson at the first post, but he lifts his first-time effort over the bar. Pickford is furious with his defenders for how easy that was.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:13

That goal has settled Spurs a little bit and they're looking a lot more comfortable in possession. They're knocking it around neatly, but it's all in front of Everton at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:11

Assist Brennan Price Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:10

Goal Richarlison de Andrade

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:09

The referee plays an advantage to Spurs when Son goes down, but they can't use it as Skipp is dispossessed. Harrison quickly breaks on the counter and spreads it out to Calvert-Lewin, but Romero slides in to stop him from getting a shot away.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:08

Tarkowski cuts out Porro's throughball and instantly tries to catch out Spurs with a long ball over the top. His pass is played between McNeil and Calvert-Lewin though, and neither can get close to it.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:06

SAVE! The corner is only half-cleared by Spurs, and it falls kindly for Garner on the edge of the box. Like Sarr at the other end, he doesn't catch it cleanly and the low shot is comfortably saved by Vicario.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:05

It's a poor clearance from Porro, and McNeil is right in front of him to cut it out. He darts down the left, but the Spaniard recovers well to get back and block the cross for a corner.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:03

SAVE! Davies slides a lovely throughball down the left for Kulusevski, who has time to get his head up and spot Sarr's late run. He meets the cross first time but fires his volley into the ground and it loops into Pickford's gloves.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:01

Richarlison gets the game underway for Spurs!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

15:01

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:58

Sean Dyche makes just one change to the side that drew with Fulham in midweek. Mykolenko is back from a groin injury, so he comes straight back into the team. Keane drops to the bench, where Gomes is also named after overcoming a calf injury.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:54

Ange Postecoglou makes two changes from the win over Forest last time out, and they're both enforced. Yves Bissouma was sent off in that game, while Destiny Udogie picked up his fifth booking of the season, so they're suspended. Emerson and Skipp come in for them, and Johnson is able to retain his place despite going off with a head injury. Lo Celso is back among the substitutes.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:50

EVERTON SUBS: Andre Gomes, Ben Godfrey, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Mackenzie Hunt, Andy Lonergan, Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Michael Keane.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:50

EVERTON STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko; Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana; Jack Harrison, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:46

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Bryan Gil, Fraser Forster, Jamie Donley, Alfie Dorrington, Eric Dier, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:42

TOTTENHAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal; Pape Sarr, Oliver Skipp; Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-Min; Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:38

Everton are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League at the moment. They've won all four of their league games in December without conceding a single goal and scoring eight goals in the process, which has moved them seven points clear of the relegation zone after their 10-point deduction dropped them into it. The Toffees come into today on the back of an EFL Cup quarter-final exit on Tuesday though, having lost a penalty shootout to Fulham 7-6 after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:34

Spurs have the opportunity to move into the top four with a win here today, having turned their fortunes around in recent weeks. They've won their last two outings against Newcastle United (4-1) and Nottingham Forest (2-0), seeing out the latter with 10 men. Those two victories come on the back of a five-game winless run for them in the league (D1 L4), which saw them drop away from the top of the table. They have a good record against Everton too, losing just one of their previous 21 Premier League matches against them (W10 D10).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Tottenham and Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…