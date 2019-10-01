Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich, Champions League 2019/20: live score and latest updates

Lewandowski celebrates his late first-half goal at Tottenham - Getty Images Europe

Tottenham in need of inspiration

45 mins: Tottenham 1-2 Bayern Munich

Kane sees yellow for an elbow. Not the perfect start to the second period for the hosts.

SECOND HALF: Tottenham 1-2 Bayern Munich

They're back underway in north London.

Bayern have brought on Thiago Alcantara for David Alaba.

Fair to say...

...Lewandowski is in form at the moment.

Give Lewandowksi half an inch and...

...he'll do this.

HALF-TIME: Tottenham 1-2 Bayern Munich

It's been a brilliant game so far - open, chances aplenty and exciting to watch, if you're a fan.

If your one of the coaches then it's perhaps been too open and chances all too easily created.

Bayern are probably just worth the advantage. As the half went on they looked the more composed and with his first real chance of the half Lewandowski gave the Germans the lead.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-2 Bayern Munich

Coutinho is fouled by Ndombele and the Tottenham man sees a yellow card thrust in his face.

From the resulting free-kick - on the edge of the area - Lewandowski fires at the wall and wins a corner.

From that set-piece Bayern win a throw-in.

AND the sustained pressure ends up with a late first-half goal. There's a bit of pinball in the area - and the Pole shows all his predatory instincts and fires right into the corner leaving Loris no chance.

39 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Bayern Munich

Bit more control about Bayern at the moment - although they look vulnerable to Tottenham counter attacks - they are getting to omuch time and space on the ball and the hosts cannot let this continue.

As I typed that Bayern once again get into a good position wide on the left and Gnabry forces Loris into another save.

36 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Bayern Munich

Dele finally gets in behind the Bayern backline and he tries to play in Kane, but Sule intervenes. Will not be shocked if another goal comes before the break.

33 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Bayern Munich

After half an hour the one thing that is clear is that both sides are finding a lot of time and space out wide and getting in behind their opponents. Tottenham's diamond in midfield is inviting Bayern to switch play, which they are doing time and again.

30 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Bayern Munich

Bayern had a five vs four in the final third but they cannot make it count - Sissoko doing his defensive job well - as they pondered a bit too much on the ball.

Not a long-lasting lead

28 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Bayern Munich

Tottenham seeing more of the ball at the moment and look a threat whenever they attack the final third. Kane is dropping in and there is room for Dele to get in behind.

25 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Bayern Munich

Good football from Tottenham. Kane in the middle plays in Sissoko wide on the right. He gets his head up, spots Ndombele's run into the area and the midfielder should have scored. He fires at Neuer who makes the save. Great signs for the hosts in the final third - but that should have been two for Tottenham.

Son's strike

We've shown you Kimmich's goal so here's a pic of Son's opener to even things out...

19 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Bayern Munich

This match is raining shots - great for us watching but you suspect the two coaches will be feeling a bit agitated.

Loris is the keeper made to work this time, as a corner finds its way to Coutinho who, with acres of space, fires in a strike from 25 yards.

What a strike

15 mins: Tottenham 1-1 Bayern Munich

Nearly anther goal.

Bayern play a very (as in very, very) high line, Dele finds Kane who then finds Neuer in no-man's land. The Tottenham striker rounds the keeper before his shot is cleared while goal bound.

Fair to say this is an open game...

GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Bayern Munich

Brilliant goal!

Tottenham's lead lasts all of two minutes. After a Bayern attack the ball comes back to Kimmich 25 yards out, he has lots of time and space to come back onto his right foot and fires past Loris into the corner.

Great strike but Spurs didn't go with the Bayern runners and Kimmich had way too much time on the ball.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Bayern Munich

Third time lucky for Son!

Tottenham press Bayern high up the pitch and they give the ball to Sissoko who plays in Son on the righthand side of the box and he makes no mistake hitting the ball into the far corner.

The Korean has got in behind the Bayern backline three times now and the visitors need to keep track of his movement.

9 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Bayern Munich

That combination again - Ndombele plays in Son and the Korean tries to pass the ball into the back of the net from the lefthand side of the area. Neuer makes the save.

8:10PM

6 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Bayern Munich

Match has settled down from the initial shadow boxing and Tottenham are seeing more of the ball.

5 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Bayern Munich

More like it from Tottenham - wonderful incisive football from the hosts. Ndombele plays a great through ball for Son who forces Neuer into a fine save.

Early prediction: there will be goals in this match tonight.

2 mins: Tottenham 0-0 Bayern Munich

Another simple ball - this time from Pavard - finds Coutinho in behind the Tottenham defence. He crosses for Lewandowski and the hosts deal with the threat.

Good movement by Bayern but Spurs are getting caught out too easily at the moment.

1 min: Tottenham 0-0 Bayern Munich

Not the start the hosts wanted - a simple though ball finds Bayern's Gnabry clean through on goal. He hits a good left-foot shot forcing Loris into a good save.

Bit too easy for the Germans there...

KICK-OFF : Tottenham 0-0 Bayern Munich

Both captains are keepers and World Cup winners - not often (if ever?) that is the case with the pre-match coin toss and handshake.

And we're underway in a very wet north London.

The teams are out and that music is playing

After a light show - I've seen better, if I'm honest - the players and fans at a very wet stadium are now being treated to the now-famous Uefa anthem based, as I am sure you all know, on Handel's 'Zadok the Priest' which was, apparently, composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727...

Any of you shocked that a footballing governing body sort of views itself as aristocracy and born to rule?

Anyway, moving on....

Bayern coach Niko Kovac talks

The Bayern boss is in no doubt that his side will have to play well this evening to get something out of this match.

"[Tottenham] will give it their all from the first minute and put us under pressure. The football Tottenham play is very beautiful to watch and it's innovative and creative. We have to make sure we have the mental and physical resilience to respond to their new challengers. "In my option, Tottenham is a very positive light in European football. They are now able to compete with the big teams, even though it didn't look like that six or seven years ago.[Pochettinno] has done a great job and this is an example for others that patience is important."

Pochettino speaks

Poch on Bayern...

"Bayern are a club that every season try to prepare themselves to win the competition because their history says that. It’s a club that can be one of the contenders for sure to win the Champions League."

Poch on situation at Spurs...

"When you analyse the last five months it’s so clear that we need to evolve and evolution needs to be new ideas and ways to motivate the players from the coaching staff to try to do something different. We are the first to review how we work. We are using different systems, new methodologies to make things more attractive to the players."

Poch's hopes...

"We hope to win and be in a better position than last season when we had one point from three games. In a long season, you need to be strong in your mentality. To have a clear idea, who we are and where we want to arrive is the most important thing."

Tale of two world-class strikers

Given the choice of Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowksi most would probably toss a coin (if fate wasn't allowed, I'd at a push go for the Pole, (apols, Tottenham fans)) the margin is that wafer thin. In terms of being a pure no 9 the pair are two of the best, if not the best, in the world and this evening's match could well be decided by which of Kane and Lewandowski takes his chances better.

Footballers' bodies are temples...

...nothing goes in them that will hinder their performances on the pitch. They are machines with a single goal: to win at all costs. Think kale shakes over kebabs, broccoli over burgers and green tea over gallons of booze.

That is unless you play for Bayern Munich and it's Oktobersfest...

I'll be honest and, by all means, call me weak and shallow, if I was good enough to lace up my boots on the big stage I'd want to play for Bayern, even if I did have to wear all that lederhosen.

Bayern reveal their cards

With old stars and big egos Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels all gone this is very much a team in transition. In their place have come Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. The big news is that Hernandez, the club's most expensive signing, misses out with a knee injury.

Tottenham team announced

Still no place in the starting XI for Christian Eriksen...and Lucas Moura, who some had tipped to start, is also on the bench. Spurs begin with a front three of Kane, Son and Dele who is without a goal since the spring, how Pochettino would love to see him find those scoring boots again tonight.

A Champions League rarity - a rare match-up

Since the birth and subsequent expansion of the Champions League classic match-ups between big European clubs can be as regular as some domestic rivalries. Remember the late 1990s when Manchester United seemed to play Juventus and Bayern all the time? And Bayern v Real Madrid is another match that seems to have been played more times than I care to remember over the years.

This clash is, however, (and thankfully) different. HURRAH!

Tottenham haven't played Bayern since 1983, and have only faced each other four times in total - Bayern winning twice, Spurs once, with one draw.

That 1983 two-legged Uefa Cup tie ended with the north Londoners going though 2-1 on aggregate.

Good evening football fans

If you, like me, can sometimes find the Champions League group stages somewhat predictable, dull and on the verge of soporific (exhibit A - see Group C, Manchester City's pool) this is a match that should beat any ambivalence about pre-Christmas European matches out of you.

Continental aristocrats, Bayern Munich, away at last season's beaten finalists, Tottenham Hotspur, at Europe's finest new arena in a match that should conjure up goals and one that both will be keen to win (for different reasons, more of that later...) - if that doesn't tickle your footballing fancy well, I guess, there is just no pleasing some.

Tottenham's mini crisis - the type of crisis (sixth in the Premier League with two defeats this term) lots of clubs would be only too happy to endure - is still, on the balance of things, ongoing. There have been signs on the pitch of strife off it, but a 2-1 win against Southampton at the weekend, having played most of the match with 10 men, was just what Mauricio Pochettino's side needed. If that victory is a signal of changing fortunes, then three points against Bayern tonight would be a statement that Tottenham are over the worst of their early-season troubles.

Tottenham got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at home to Southampton on Saturday Credit: Getty Images

Aside from their less-than-glittering start to the domestic season, the north London side also have their mini-Greek tragedy (apologies for probably going OTT with that description) to get over. Having been 2-0 up and coasting at Olympiakos two weeks ago they ended up drawing 2-2. Last season Tottenham started sluggishly in Europe and they will be only too keen to avoid yet another poor opening to their Champions League campaign this time around.

Their German opponents start every season as one of the favourites for this competition. Which, when you consider they haven't won it since 2011, means every year for the past five or so they have another season of disappointment to try reverse. Considering they've won the past seven Bundesliga's and are already sitting pretty on top of the table this campaign, for many fans - and the ever-tough-to-please board - European glory is what they really crave year after year. Victory in London against last season's beaten finalists would be a statement of intent for Bayern.

More news, stats and other titbits coming your way before kick-off.