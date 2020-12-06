Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League: live score and latest updates

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League: live score and latest updates
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League: live score and latest updates - Yui Mok/PA

03:44 PM

Your teams

Tottenham Hotspur  Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Son, Lo Celso, Bergwijn; Kane.
Substitutes  Winks, Bale, Hart, Rodon, Lucas Moura, Davies, Vinicius.

Arsenal  Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Thomas, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Substitutes  Ceballos, Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Elneny, Willock, Nketiah.

Referee Martin Atkinson (Leeds)

03:42 PM

Good afternoon

As Tottenham welcome back 2,000 fans for the visit of Arsenal in the North London derby, there can be no better match or, with the visitors experiencing their worst start for 39 years, better moment for them to return. Victory here would give them a two-point lead over Chelsea at the top of the table, at least until Liverpool take on Wolves, and their performances against Manchester City and Chelsea suggest their defensive dominance will pose a very formidable obstacle for Arsenal's misfiring attack, 

Arsenal were able to get some of their own fans in for the Europa League on Thursday night to watch the 4-1 victory over Rapid Vienna. Their home form has been atrocious but they haven't fared too badly on the road,  the victory at Manchester United is probably their seasonal highlight to date, if we discount the Community Shield, which we should. 

Coming into the match in 14th with five defeats in the last eight show Arsenal at their lowest ebb since 1993 but the league is so tight and form so topsy-turvy that a victory can propel them back among the contenders for a top-four finish. 

On the eve of the match Mikel Arteta paid tribute to Jose Mourinho's management style and said he was able to learn from the Portuguese by watching Spurs' all-access documentary series.

 Arteta said by watching the series he gained some insights: "There are some important moments in that documentary when you can pick some relevant things of why he is getting the success that he is getting," Arteta said.

"Mourinho has something really special, that whatever he wants to get into the football club, he manages to do it and he believes that in a way that players at the end they execute what he wants to do. And whoever doesn't do it is not part of that."

Arteta was coming through Barcelona's academy at the same time as Mourinho was on the coaching team in 1999, and the pair got along well. Before being appointed as Arsenal boss last December, Arteta served as assistant to Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who has enjoyed a long-standing rivalry with Mourinho.

Arteta believes the experienced duo share the ruthlessness needed to manage a club at the highest level and also the ability to navigate through tough times.

"All these managers have had difficult moments," Arteta said. "I have been part of a coaching staff with difficult moments. The important point is how you react in difficult moments and how the club fans react in difficult moments." 

