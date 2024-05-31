Tottenham Hotspur Urged To Move In For This Chelsea Defender: Should Postecoglu Snap Him Up?

“They obviously already have a preferred defensive partnership, but the versatility of Chalobah means he can play across that line as well as in midfield.

“And, of course, he also counts towards the homegrown status quota which is a big thing that a lot of clubs are having to consider closely over the next few months.

“Players like this are hard to find because they rarely come into the market. He’s a well educated footballer who is trustworthy and Spurs will need to move fast because other clubs in London like Fulham and West Ham could make a move.”

Chalobah’s Impressive Form At Stamford Bridge

Chalobah has played an important role in Chelsea’s squad during this campaign and has managed to put in a few solid displays for them in the Premier League. The English talent has featured in 17 matches for the Blues this season, scoring one goal in all competitions.

However, Chalobah has missed a lot of games due to a thigh injury but has done well to average 1.2 tackles, 0.6 interceptions and 3.8 clearances per game in the Premier League. He has even been careful when distributing possession from the back based on his pass success rate of 89.6% in the English top tier (stats via whoscored).

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 15, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Should Tottenham Hotspur Boss Angelos Postecoglu Snap Chalobah Up This Summer?

Chalobah is a solid tackler of the ball and can make some important interceptions for his side when defending inside his half. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when required and is proficient at playing his way out from the back.

The English defensive ace can also use his robust 1.92m to win a few 50-50 duels in the air. He has got some valuable experience in the Premier League under his belt and won’t take much time to adjust to life at Tottenham if Angelos Postecoglu can find a way to get him on board this summer.

Chalobah would add more bite and steel to the North London club’s midfield. He will also help Spurs challenge across all fronts in the future. Thus, Tottenham should focus on going all out to snap him up later this year.