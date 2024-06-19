Tottenham Hotspur Trying To Hijack Aston Villa Swoop For Star Talk Dismissed

Talk that Tottenham Hotspur are looking to hijack Aston Villa’s proposed swoop for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been dismissed.

McKennie is part of a proposed swap plus cash deal which would see Douglas Luiz head to Juventus.

Agreeing personal terms with the former Leeds United midfielder has proven to be tough however and it has been suggested Tottenham are now trying to land him.

However, according to talkSPORT, claims that Spurs are looking to hijack Villa’s swoop are not true.

Ange Postecoglou is not trying to take McKennie to north London.

The midfielder had a loan stint to forget at Leeds United in the 2022/23 season as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

McKennie was criticised for his efforts at Elland Road, with suggestions from some that he looked out of his depth in the top flight.