Tottenham Hotspur Tipped To Move In For This Brentford Striker: Decent Fit For Postecoglu?

In a recent interview with Football Insider, former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson tipped Tottenham Hotspur to move in for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Robinson said,

“There’s no better opportunity to go and get Ivan Toney.

“Arsenal had been linked with him since January with a huge clamour that they could sign him in January, but that link has gone away.

“It looks like Tottenham will go up against West Ham for his signature.

“If it’s Tottenham against West Ham, you’d like to fancy your chances from a Tottenham point of view of persuading him to join.

“They can get a brilliant player in Toney, with his international experience, a proven goalscorer in the Premier League with Brentford.

“There’s a lack of competition for a player like him. There are going to be other suitors, but look at the clubs going in for him.

“Tottenham will be disappointed if they miss out. If the club want him, go and get him now, there will not be a better opportunity.”

Toney’s Unimpressive Form In The Premier League

Toney struggled to be consistent with his performances for Brentford in the recently concluded Premier League campaign. The English striker banged in just four goals and grabbed two assists in 17 matches for the Bees last season across all competitions.

England’s striker #17 Ivan Toney (R) goes down in a challenge with Iceland’s defender #06 Daniel Leo Gretarsson (L) during the International friendly football match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium in London on June 7, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

The 28-year-old did well to average 3.0 shots, 0.7 key passes and 0.6 dribbles per 90 minutes in Premier League football. However, he has lacked quality when linking up play with his teammates up top, based on his pass completion rate of 55.7% in the English top tier (stats via whoscored).

Toney can create a yard of space for himself to get some strikes in at goal. He can be a good finisher in front of the opponent’s goal when he is playing well on the pitch. The English sensation can even create the odd chance for his teammates up top. However, he has to work on improving his link-up play up top if he wants to be a success story at a top club like Tottenham.

Toney would undeniably add more firepower to Angelos Postecoglu’s attack. He has what it takes to help Spurs compete for a top-four spot in the Premier League next season.