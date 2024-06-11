Tottenham Hotspur Talent Is Open To Joining Aston Villa This Summer: Should Emery Snap Him Up?

In a recent report, Super Deporte (via Sport Witness) claimed that Tottenham Hotspur talent Giovani Lo Celso is open to joining Aston Villa this summer. It has been mentioned that the Villans are big admirers of the Argentine playmaker and could move in for him in this ongoing transfer window.

Lo Celso served as a good rotational piece in Angelos Postecoglu’s squad but managed to put in a few eye-catching displays for the North London club in the final third. The Rosario-born talent played in just 24 matches for Tottenham last season, finding the back of the net twice and picking up two assists in multiple competitions.

The 28-year-old made most of his appearances as a substitute which could be why he is only averaging 0.6 shots, 0.8 key passes and 0.4 dribbles per game in the Premier League. He has also been careful when distributing the ball in the opponent’s half, as evidenced by his pass completion rate of 91.5% in the English first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the North London club will run out at the end of next season which could open the door for the Villans to bring him to Villa Park on the cheap this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Italian goalkeeper #13 Guglielmo Vicario (L) congratulates Tottenham Hotspur’s Argentinian midfielder #18 Giovani Lo Celso at the end of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium, in London on April 2, 2024. West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur equalised 1 – 1. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

Should Aston Villa Boss Unai Emery Snap Lo Celso Up This Summer?

Lo Celso can shoot the ball with power and precision from long range and can set up some decent plays for others around him on the offensive end of the field. He is a good dribbler with the ball at his feet and can chip by scoring and creating some important goals for his team.

However, the Argentine sensation has to find a way to improve his productivity in front of the opposition goal. Lo Celso mainly plays as an attacking midfielder but can also function as a box-to-box midfielder or as a right-sided wide player if asked to do so by his manager.

We can expect Lo Celso to add more quality and depth to Aston Villa head coach Angelos Postecoglu’s attacking department. He has what it takes to fight for a regular first-team spot at Villa Park in the coming seasons. Thus, it makes sense for the West Midlands club to try and snap Lo Calso up this summer.