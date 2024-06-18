Tottenham Hotspur Suffer Blow To Riccardo Calafiori Hopes

Tottenham Hotspur target Riccardo Calafiori would prefer to stay in Italy amidst interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

The 22-year-old defender had a brilliant season at Bologna, who qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Calafiori again impressed in Italy’s win over Albania in the European Championship and he is now being tipped to leave Bologna this summer.

Tottenham are said to be making moves to try to take Calafiori to north London during the ongoing transfer window.

However, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the centre-back would prefer to stick around in Italy at this stage of his career.

Despite interest from the Premier League, Calafiori’s preference is to stay put in Italy and continue playing in Serie A.

Italian giants Juventus are pushing hard to try to take the defender to Turin this summer.

Thiago Motta would prefer to have the defender at Juventus after he got the best out of him at Bologna last season.