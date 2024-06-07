Tottenham Hotspur Are Stepping Up Their Efforts To Land This La Liga Forward: Should Postecoglu Recruit Him?

In a recent report, Vamos Mi Sevilla FC stated that Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their efforts to land Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri. It has been mentioned that Spurs are eyeing a move to secure the services of the Moroccan striker this summer.

En-Nesyri experienced a decent campaign at the Andalusian club as he managed to put in a lot of productive displays for them in front of the opponent’s goal. The Morocco international featured in 41 matches for Sevilla last season, scoring 20 goals and picking up three assists across all fronts.

The 27-year-old has done well to average 2.2 shots, 0.3 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per 90 minutes in La Liga. However, he has failed to be accurate with his ball distribution in the opponent’s half based on his pass success rate of 65% in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Spanish club will run out at the end of next season which could open the door for Spurs to sign him on a cut-price deal later this summer.

BILBAO, SPAIN – MAY 19: Yousseff En-Nesyri of Sevilla FC warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla FC at Estadio de San Mames on May 19, 2024 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Should Tottenham Hotspur Boss Angelos Postecoglu Recruit En-Nesyri?

En-Nesyri is proficient at finding some space for himself to get a few strikes in at goal. He has proven himself to be a reliable finisher in the final third and can even engineer the odd chance for his teammates up top.

Standing at 1.92m, the Morocco international can use his strong presence to dominate the opposition defenders in the air. However, he has to find a way to improve his link-up play in the opponent’s half. Plus, there are some question marks over whether En-Nesyri can adapt to the high intensity of Premier League football.

The Moroccan striker would bring more firepower to Tottenham head coach Angelos Postecoglu’s frontline. He is more than capable of earning a regular starting spot at the North London club next season.

En-Nesryri has what it takes to help Spurs compete for a top-four spot in the Premier League over the next few years. At 27, he is playing in his prime, so Postecoglu would be wise to go all out to recruit him before the start of the new campaign.