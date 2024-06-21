Tottenham Hotspur Star On Radar Of Further Serie A Club

Tottenham Hotspur Star On Radar Of Further Serie A Club

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as an option for Serie AC Milan in the ongoing summer transfer window.

AC Milan are in the market for midfielders and have been speaking to several targets ahead of making a decision.

Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer has been the priority target and talks are ongoing between the club and his representatives.

The Rossoneri have also been considering a move for Monaco midfield schemer Youssouf Fofana as part of their plans.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), Spurs midfielder Hojbjerg is now being looked at as an option as well.

The 29-year-old midfielder is set to enter the final year of his contract at Tottenham and is ready to leave the club this summer.

His representatives have been talking to several clubs and Juventus and Napoli have shown an interest in him.

AC Milan are now keeping tabs on him with a view to potentially making a move for him.

He would be a more cost-effective signing than both Wieffer and Fofana as things stand.